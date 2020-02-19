Charleston board doubled down on decision to deny plans for 215-room hotel

A city board that turned down a developer's request to build a new full-service hotel on the Charleston peninsula doubled down on its decision Tuesday.

In an unanimous vote, the Board of Zoning Appeals said it did not make a mistake when it rejected plans for a 215-room lodging proposed for the former Hughes Lumber site at 82 Mary St.

The property owner had asked the panel to reconsider its decision. Had the board changed its mind, the project would have been reviewed as if they was being presneted for the first time at a future hearing

But the zoning officials weren't convinced that they had misunderstood the city's hotel rules when three of them voted to deny the application.

The vote had been split 3-to-3 when the item came up for review at its Jan. 21 meeting. A tie meant the application failed.

The key issue was a section of the recently revised city ordinance that says a hotel must "contribute to the maintenance, or creation, of a diverse mixed-use district.”

The Mary Street application was heard immediately after the board approved a request for another full-service hotel not far from the Hughes Lumber site. That project involved the redevelopment of the former Morris Sokol furniture store, which included street-level retail and a dining component in addition to a 200-room hotel.

The Morris Sokol lot backs up to the Mary Street parcel and is also on the same block as an already-approved 300-room hotel that Bennett Hospitality plans to build.

Had the Mary Street request been OK'd, there would have been 725 approved hotel rooms for that block.

Attorney Capers Barr argued on behalf of the property owners Tuesday that the hotel would not contribute to the "creation" of a "diverse mixed-use district," but that it would "maintain" it.

He also argued that preventing what's been described as an "overcentration" of hotels on the peninsula was not something the ordinance asks the board to do.

Zoning board chairman Leonard Krawcheck disagreed.

"I really do not think that we made a mistake," said Krawcheck, who was one of the three members to vote against the Mary Street application last month. "I understood exactly what I was doing."

The site, owned by Patrick Marr's Cobalt Property Group, was initially was to house offices and parking, with the Charleston School of Law as the anchor tenant.

The concept went through the city's design review process and received final approval last spring. When the deal with the law school didn't pan out, the developer filed a new request to build a hotel.

The Preservation Society of Charleston and Historic Charleston Foundation had vocally opposed Cobalt's proposal.

Both group had members on Charleston's hotel task force and contributed to the revised accommodations rules that City Council adopted in October.

Last week, Historic Charleston president Winslow Hastie described the board's decision on the property as an "important test" for the revised ordinance.

In an email update sent out to members after Tuesday's meeting, the Preservation Society said that it "applauds the board for its careful consideration of the ordinance’s intent."

If the property owner still wants a shot at moving forward with the hotel plans, a formal appeal will be have to be filed in court. The Post and Courier is seeking comment about whether a lawsuit is being considered.