Charleston bike share is free to voters this year

A Charleston transportation technology company says it's doing its part to get out the vote next month.

Gotcha Mobility, which is headquartered on Radcliffe Street and was acquired by a Canadian company less than a year ago, operates the Holy Spokes app-based bike-share system.

It's offering a onetime Election Day deal: On Nov. 3 only, its fleet of e-powered two-wheelers will be free to users to make sure voters have a way to get to their local polling places before they close at 7 p.m. Holy Spokes' teal transports are available for checkout only on the Charleston peninsula, as far north as Romney Street. Users need to enter the promo code VOTE2020.

A survey of 12,000 American chronic non-voters conducted by the Knight Foundation this year found 3 percent of voters who don't go to the polls cited lack of transportation as the main reason. A separate 2017 Pew Research study reported the same percentage.

Dislike for the candidates or lack of knowledge or interest in the issues were more likely reasons people don't vote.

Gotcha isn't alone in trying to draw the disenfranchised or disinterested off the sidelines, saying it's signed on to a nationwide industry commitment called Roll to the Polls. Electric-scooter giant Bird, which operates only in Columbia within South Carolina, also is participating by cutting its rental fees in half.

For voters who can handle a bicycle but don't have a smartphone, Gotcha spokeswoman Caroline Passe said they can sign up online at charlestonbikeshare.com. They'll get a PIN that they can then type into a keypad attached to the bike.

Separately, Gotcha recently released a new line of for-rent models in the dozens of U.S. markets where it operates. They feature airless tires, longer-lasting batteries and pedal assist.

Gotcha founder Sean Flood and his private-equity backers sold the now-11-year-old business to publicly traded Last Mile Holdings of Vancouver in late 2019 in a deal valued at $12 million. Flood, who had been CEO, has since left the company.