Charleston bike share, Holy Spokes, is down amid turmoil at the local tech company

Though the powder-blue bicycles are still in their docking stations, the Charleston bike-share program Holy Spokes is reportedly in an outage, days after a lender seized the assets of the ailing company that bought it.

Gotcha Mobility, which has long operated Holy Spokes and was locally owned for several years until its sale about a year ago, did not respond to repeated requests for information on Friday.

But Jack O'Toole, a spokesman for the City of Charleston, said in a statement city officials reached out to the bike-share's new parent company and "were told that the company is working to resolve an outage which has affected service across their network."

The city is awaiting an update from the company, called Bolt Mobility.

A spokesman for the Medical University of South Carolina, which hosts a handful of Holy Spokes docks, said a Gotcha representative made them aware of a temporary outage as well.

At Gotcha's offices, two FedEx "we missed you" notices were taped to the door of Gotcha's offices on Radcliffe Street on Friday afternoon, one dated Dec. 16. A welcome mat bearing the company's logo was visible through the glass, but the offices were dark.

A call to the business line went straight to voicemail, and a message was not returned on Friday. Emails bounced back.

Holy Spokes, usually available in Charleston's peninsula area, is far from the company's only asset. Gotcha says it operates in dozens of cities and universities across the United States, and in many places it offers motorized vehicles like scooters.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Users can sign up with a variety of subscription offers, or use a pay-as-you-go model.

A Canadian company called OjO Electric announced in January 2020 it would acquire all assets of Gotcha. OjO renamed to Last Mile Holdings, which reported various financial troubles to stock market regulators in Canada during the course of the year.

And in November, the company's founder and former CEO Sean Flood sued the company over a contract dispute, a few months after his departure. Last Mile has not responded to the lawsuit in court.

Finally, on Dec. 30, one of the holding company's lenders, Bolt Mobility, acquired Last Mile and Gotcha in a $3 million credit bid. Bolt Mobility is based in Miami and was co-founded by Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt.

David Laster, who moved to Charleston from New York semi-permanently and didn't bring a car with him, has been relying on the bike-share program since late December.

But when Laster tried to unlock a bike at one of the docks to make it to a morning Pilates class on Tuesday, he couldn't connect to the application. He ended up ordering a Lyft and paying $8 for a ride to class.

His attempts to reach the program also failed.