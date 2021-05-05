Charleston-based Refuel to expand into Texas with 16-shop acquisition

A Charleston convenience store owner and operator continues to push west with the acquisition of a Lone Star State retailer.

Refuel Operating Co. announced May 5 it has struck an agreement to buy Wag-A-Bag, a Texas-based convenience store and gas station firm with 16 locations. The deal is expected to be finalized in the third quarter of 2021. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Round Rock, north of Austin, Wag-A-Bag was founded in 1964 by the Rabb family.

"The Rabb family has built a great company over the years and has established a reputation of providing incredible customer service and a superb shopping experience to its customers," Refuel CEO Mark Jordan said.

"We look forward to welcoming their employees to the Refuel family," Jordan said. "In addition, we are excited about expanding Refuel’s network of stores into the very attractive and rapidly growing central Texas market."

Wag-A-Bag CEO Cary Rabb said "the family's business will be in good hands" and that employees "have a bright future with a growing company" at Refuel.

The transaction represents the seventh acquisition for Refuel since 2019, when it partnered with Stamford, Conn.-based First Reserve, a private equity investment firm focused exclusively on energy.

Refuel now has 130 stores in South Carolina, North Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas.

In the Charleston area, it has two stores in Mount Pleasant and one each on Daniel Island and Sullivan's Island and in Goose Creek, West Ashley and in Nexton near Summerville.

Others are in the works in the Cainhoy Plantation part of Charleston, Carnes Crossroads in Goose Creek and on Folly Road on James Island.