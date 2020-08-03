Charleston-based Hudson Auto will own 31 dealerships after buying Nashville, Tenn., firm

A Charleston-based car dealer with 27 locations across the Southeast is expanding its reach into Tennessee with the purchase of four showrooms operated by a longtime automobile seller in Nashville.

Hudson Automotive Group will acquire two Beaman Automotive dealerships in Music City, as well as other car sales sites in Murfreesboro and Dickson, a parts warehouse, collision center, and all current inventory and fixed assets.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. It is expected to close in the fall. The purchase does not include the land where the longtime Nashville Beaman Toyota and Buick-GMC dealerships are located.

Last year, Beaman Automotive reported $414.1 million in annual revenue.

David Hudson, CEO of Hudson Automotive, likened the inner-city Nashville property to having a dealership on the Charleston peninsula.

"That property is so valuable with all the high rises around it," he said of Beaman's Midtown location. "We leased the Midtown property. We will ultimately relocate the dealerships."

Beaman currently employs about 450 workers.

Founded by George “Hoolie” Hudson in 1948, Hudson Automotive is headed by its locally based CEO and has more than 1,500 employees. The dealer operates in Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The acquisition will bring Hudson's holdings to 31 dealerships in seven states. Nineteen of them will be in Tennessee.

"We are excited about expanding our footprint in middle Tennessee," Hudson said. "That market is growing like Charleston."

He called the Beaman's enterprise "a terrific family business that will remain a family business," adding no changes are expected to the employee makeup or Beaman's legacy of "quality customer service."

Lee Beaman, whose father founded the Music City company in 1945, described the looming sale as involving "two of the largest automotive dealer groups in the Southeast region."

Beaman said he had been approached several times over the years about selling his automobile retail holdings, but he considered only one firm to take over the business.

"My father, Alvin Beaman, founded this company in 1945, and it was only three years later that David’s grandfather began Hudson Automotive … in Providence, Kentucky," Beaman said in a statement.

"Their commitment to doing right by their employees and their customers is unparalleled," he said. "Our customers and employees are in good hands."

Hudson said he and Beaman have had a professional relationship for many years.

"The conversation started back in February and was moving along and then COVID hit and slowed things down," Hudson said. "As things started to open back up, things loosened up and we got back on track."

Locally, Hudson Automotive owns and operates Nissan dealerships in North Charleston and West Ashley.

In 2016, Hudson bought 15.4 acres along Interstate 26 near Summerville for $4.62 million, with plans to put two new dealerships on the property on Millhouse Drive near the new Nexton Parkway interchange.

"I'm kind of just sitting on it," Hudson said. "We will eventually break ground on a couple of projects up there."