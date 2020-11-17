Charleston-based Gotcha's founder sues the company after selling it

Two former top executives of a Charleston-grown technology and transportation company are suing their former employer and its new corporate parent, saying the sale of the business earlier this year was bungled.

Sean Flood left Gotcha Mobility as CEO over the summer, a few months after he helped oversee an ownership change valued at $12 million. He and former chief operating officer David Touwsma filed a lawsuit in Charleston County court on Friday, saying the Canadian buyer mismanaged funds it promised to invest in Gotcha's fleet of electric vehicles.

The complaint asks for $792,307 and $671,154 in severance pay for Flood and Touwsma, respectively, as well as stock-option purchase rights known as warrants that were part of their employment contracts.

Gotcha and owner Last Mile Holdings declined to comment Monday through a spokeswoman. The companies have not filed a formal response to the complaint.

The lawsuit emerged about eight months after Last Mile finalized its purchase of Gotcha.

The e-mobility company moved to Charleston in 2014, about five years after Flood founded it in Atlanta as a solution for students to get around college campuses.

Over the years, Gotcha added new kinds of vehicles to its line-up, including motorized scooters, a small electric car and a bicycle with pedal assistance. While the firm was never approved to roll out its electric fleet in Charleston, it does operate the city's Holy Spokes bike-share program.

Rather than trying to compete with larger scooter services such as Bird and Lime, Gotcha has focused on negotiating exclusive contracts with schools and medium-size municipalities. Through its app, riders can select the kind of vehicle they want to rent.

Inc. magazine even named it the second-fastest growing company in South Carolina in August of last year, citing a 1,572 percent revenue growth rate.

But around the same time, Gotcha pulled out of a handful of large markets, had to delay some launches and fielded concerns about problems with its app.

It was under those circumstances that Gotcha announced it had lined up a buyer about a year ago.

For Flood and Touwsma, the transition did not go as planned, according to the lawsuit.

The former executives allege Last Mile misrepresented its financial health and breached their employment contracts by withholding financial details they needed to effectively do their jobs.

Flood and Touwsma also say they were never given promised performance-based bonuses and raises, even though they hit the necessary benchmarks.

And after the two left, an attorney for the companies wrote them a letter stating their departures would be treated as "terminations for cause" — meaning they wouldn't be entitled to the 18 months of increased salary that was the agreed-upon severance deal.

Flood said Monday that litigation was a last resort after attempts to resolve the dispute privately did not pan out. The lawsuit alleges fraud, stating that Last Mile executives were aware their company was financially insolvent when the Gotcha purchase was finalized on March 4.

"I was given a picture of the landscape that proved to be inaccurate," Flood told The Post and Courier.

Flood and Touwsma are also not the only senior company officials to leave this year. Its chief financial officer resigned on the same day Last Mile reported a $3.4 million loss for the second quarter, after about three months on the job. Two board members left in September.

Vancouver-based Last Mile, formerly called Ojo Electric Corp., has reported financial troubles to stock market regulators in Canada. Its auditor warned investors this summer it is unclear the company will be able to continue under its current financial situation.

CEO Max Smith said during a presentation in September the Last Mile has 80 contracts — 35 with universities and 45 with municipalities. In a statement late last month, he said the company's assets are "undervalued" and that the company had hired an outside firm to explore its strategic options. Last Mile's stock was trading for about 3 cents per share on Monday.