First electric scooters, now trikes.
Charleston-based Gotcha Group announced last week that a three-wheeled, motorized tricycle will soon be available on its vehicle-sharing apps.
The trike resembles a modified motorcycle, with a sturdy kickstand and a 40-mile range on its battery. Gotcha said it plans to roll them out as early as this spring, though it didn't say when or whether they'll be available in Charleston.
The company hopes its vehicles will reduce the need for people to drive cars to get around. The new trike is part of that mission, Caroline Passe, director of public relations for Gotcha, said in an email.
"We’re all about providing our riders with choice and convenience," Passe said.
The tricycle can reach 25 miles per hour. Riders can travel farther than on a scooter or bike, Passe said. Plus, the three-wheeled vehicle is easier to operate than a motorcycle or moped — and likely safer.
Gotcha has four vehicles in its fleet, but not all are expected to be available in its hometown. CEO Sean Flood told The Post and Courier previously he favors taking a measured approach, pitching municipalities for permission rather than launching without approval.
Santa Monica, Calif.-based Bird was slapped with a cease-and-desist order when it brought electric scooters to Charleston without prior approval last year.
Gotcha, which has a West Coast office in Los Angeles, also has developed an electric car and an electric scooter. Its most widely used product in Charleston is its fleet of baby blue Holy Spokes bikes. The company partnered with the city and the Medical University of South Carolina to bring the rideshare service to town in 2017.
Gotcha also tested an electric car in the Charleston area. Flood has said he thinks the area would be a good candidate for the cars, which would have a professional driver at the wheel.
Rides in their electric cars cost about $3. All of Gotcha's vehicles are unified on its app. There, users can hail a car or soon, book a tricycle.
Livability lags
Declining livability in Charleston could hurt the area's business community, a report from a Columbia-based group found.
With CEOs banking on the Holy City's enviable quality of life to attract talent, that could spell trouble for the area's technology sector.
The annual report from engenuitySC compares how competitive the Capital City is compared to certain other metro areas. It tracks how welcoming those communities are to entrepreneurs, whether they are attracting talent and the success rate of small businesses.
The report, released in January, paints a picture of a thriving South Carolina economy even as livability has declined in all three of the state's major metro areas.
"That is the indicator that our leadership is locked and loaded on," said Meghan Hickman, engenuitySC's executive director. "There is no amount of industry cluster growth, entrepreneurial activity, talent and innovative capacity that can overcome being a community where people don’t want to live, work, play and visit."
The report showed Columbia and Charleston both falling in livability. Last year, they were above the national average.
Longer commute times are one factor, said Will Schenk, project manager at engenuitySC. Charleston's average was worst, at 25.9 minutes. For Columbia, it was slightly better at 24.3 minutes.
On the flip side, Charleston ranked at the top for the environment it offers young businesses and entrepreneurs. The number of millennials flocking to the area eager to craft their own careers helped the Holy City in that category, Hickman said.