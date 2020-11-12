Charleston-based convenience store chain to buy 26 stores in North Carolina

A Charleston-based convenience store chain is expanding into North Carolina, bringing its store count to 113 over the past 18 months.

Refuel Operating Co. plans to acquire 26 Cruizers-branded stores in the Raleigh-Durham area.

Holmes Oil Inc. of Chapel Hill owns the stores as well as a wholesale distribution business for ExxonMobile and Valero motor fuels. Terms of the pending deal were not disclosed.

"Cruizers has an established footprint in the attractive Raleigh-Durham market and provides us with immediate density as Refuel expands into North Carolina," said Mark Jordan, CEO of Refuel. "Cruizers has a laser focus on customer service and delivers a great shopping experience to its customers."

Cruizers stores are known for fountain drinks made with 100 percent filtered water and served at 34 degrees over "chewy ice." They also offer beanZcafe coffee, iced tea and subZero frozen drinks, along with freshly baked cookies, muffins, biscuits and pastries. The stores' roller grills feature all-beef hot dogs, sausage dogs and tornados.

"Refuel is a company of great people who will take Cruizers into an even brighter, ever-changing future," said Edward Holmes, CEO of Cruizers. "Customer delight has been our mission, and they will take it to a new level."

In May 2019, Stamford, Conn.-based First Reserve acquired Refuel and its six convenience stores to form a partnership. Under the Refuel umbrella, it then bought 25 stores through West Oil Co. of Hartsville and two more stores with the acquisition of Bishopville Petroleum in Lee County.

Earlier this year, Refuel acquired two Turtle Market stores in Myrtle Beach along with one under construction and another soon to begin construction. In April, Refuel completed the purchase of 48 Double Quick Inc. stores in Mississippi and Arkansas.

Once completed, the transaction will be Refuel's sixth acquisition since it partnered with First Reserve. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

In the Charleston area, Refuel operates two stores in Mount Pleasant and one each on Daniel Island and in Goose Creek, West Ashley and in Nexton near Summerville. Others are in the works in the Cainhoy Plantation part of Charleston and on James Island.