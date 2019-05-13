A local company that blends accounting and technology is bringing its first chief revenue officer on board and ramping up its sales efforts.
Ceterus, based on Meeting Street in Charleston, announced last week it has hired Kyle Johnson to oversee revenue generation for the startup.
Ceterus makes software that automates much of the accounting process for small business and franchise owners. Recently, the firm has begun adding features in artificial intelligence and machine learning that make its products even smarter. The tools can now predict an organization's finances and even offer business advice.
Levi Morehouse, founder and CEO, said the software is also beginning to use customers' responses to make educated guesses about their accounting.
As the company's technology evolves, Ceterus' sales strategy has also shifted somewhat. The initial plan has been to sell directly to small businesses, perhaps negating the need to hire an accountant. But lately, Morehouse said, Ceterus has also been selling to accounting firms.
While automation is becoming king, Morehouse said, accountants can leverage these technologies to continue to compete. He maintains humans still need to be at the core of the profession, likening the quickly advancing technology to a well-known superhero's armor.
"You're going to have to strap on the 'Iron Man' suit," he said.
Morehouse said Ceterus is bringing the development of its software the "last mile."
Johnson, the new chief revenue officer, most recently worked at a Phoenix-based sales technology company, according to his LinkedIn page.
He said in a statement that Ceterus's accounting software is unique, and "eliminates the headache of managing day to day bookkeeping for entrepreneurs."
"I could not be more excited about our future and the direction we're headed," Johnson said.
Ceterus has 18 sales and marketing employees, all in Charleston.
Plans for this year include adding to the sales, marketing and engineering teams, Morehouse said.