Carolina Financial Corp. reported a 60 percent jump in its second-quarter profit from a year ago, driven by gains at its growing CresCom Bank subsidiary.
The Charleston-based holding company said it earned $15 million in the April-June period. CresCom, the second-largest bank headquartered in South Carolina behind South State, accounted for $14.9 million of the net income, as it absorbed it biggest buyout to date.
“We continue to see the impact of solid organic growth and prior acquisitions on earnings,” Carolina Financial CEO Jerry Rexroad said in a written statement.
The company's Atlanta-based wholesale mortgage business contributed another $562,000 in toward the bottom line. The combined gains were offset partly by small losses elsewhere.
Rexroad noted that the competition for borrowers showed signs of heating up in the second quarter, with unidentified rival banks offering "aggressive" terms on select commercial and mortgage loans.
"We're not seeing any material slowdown at all from an opportunity standpoint, but we are seeing some pricing pressure we really haven't seen up until more recently," he said during a recent conference call.
Most of the aggressive deals were from out-of-state banks, he said.
"We just haven't chosen to go there," Rexroad said.
One of the other financial highlights of the second quarter was Carolina Financial's sale of 1.5 million shares that raised about $63.1 million in a June stock offering. The proceeds are expected to provide capital for more bank buyouts to expand the two-state CresCom franchise.
"We remain very strategically positioned to continue to be acquisitive," Rexroad told analysts. "That is one of the 'seven value drivers' we talk about, and we're not going to change that."
The bank owner hit the pause button on new merger activity last year, saying its top priority was to integrate the operations of Washington, N.C.-based First South Bank.
That 28-branch, $178 million acquisition roughly doubled CresCom's brick-and-mortar footprint while expanding its reach into the Research Triangle area and eastern North Carolina. The sale was finalized in November, and the systems conversions was completed earlier this year.
Rexroad said the First South buyout is far enough in the rear mirror that CresCom is on the hunt again. It plans to target potential mergers within its existing territories or in contiguous cities, such as Charlotte and Atlanta.
"We're going to look for opportunities that help fill them in our footprint or give us an additional urban market that we can continue to grow in," he said. "So that process has begun."