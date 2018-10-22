The Bank of South Carolina said its third-quarter earnings jumped 23 percent on steady lending activity and a lower tax bill.
The Charleston-based lender reported that it earned nearly $1.78 million during the July-September period, or 32 cents on a per-share basis. Its profit climbed 26 percent to about $5.1 million for the first nine months of the year.
Some of the gains were attributed to changes in late 2017 that cut the federal corporate income tax rate to about 21 percent from 35 percent this year.
In addition, Bank of South Carolina invested in tax credits tied to two historic renovation projects that helped it further “favorably” manage its liability for 2018, CEO Fleetwood Hassell said in a statement.
“Coupled with consistent lending, improved margins, and strong management of overhead, our performance has led to continued success,” Hassell said. “We are pleased to be ahead of budget and last year's performance to date and look forward to finishing out a strong year."
The Bank of South Carolina Corp. opened its doors in 1987 in downtown Charleston and has since expanded to Mount Pleasant, Summerville and West Ashley. It plans to open a new branch, its fifth, next year at U.S. Highway 78 and Ingleside Boulevard in North Charleston.