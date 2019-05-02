The largest architecture and design firm headquartered in South Carolina has laid out a succession plan for its corner office, promoting a 20-year veteran of the company to be its next chief executive officer.
Marc Marchant was named CEO-elect of Charleston-based LS3P Associates Ltd. under a two-year transition period that took effect Wednesday.
He will replace Thompson Penney, who has led the firm since 1989 and will remain as chairman, a title he has held since 2012.
Marchant is a vice president and principal with a master's degree in architecture from Clemson University. He's been in charge of the firm's King Street office and is leader of its health care design practice.
Marchant joined LS3P in 1999 and was appointed to the board of directors five years ago.
Penney will be succeeded in his other role as president by George Temple, currently an executive vice president and chief operating officer. Temple also joined LS3P in 1999. He was named to the board in 2012.
The senior management changes coincided with 56th anniversary of the founding of LS3P on May 1, 1963, by local architect Frank Lucas, who was joined by Sydney Stubbs a year later.
In addition to its Charleston headquarters, the firm has seven offices in Columbia, Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Charlotte, Raleigh, Wilmington, and Savannah.
Penney said the new leadership "will position the firm to capitalize on exciting opportunities in the industry and across the Southeast region in the coming years."