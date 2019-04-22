Bank of South Carolina (copy) (copy)

The Bank of South Carolina plans to open its first North Charleston branch in the fourth quarter. Provided rendering/Bank of South Carolina 

The parent of the Bank of South Carolina reported a nearly 5 percent increase in first-quarter profits compared to a year earlier, citing steady loan volume and other factors.

Net income totaled $1.69 million for the January-March period, or 30 cents on a per-share basis, the Charleston-based lender said. 

"With the strong economy in Charleston, we are off to a good start with better margins, consistent loan volume, and excellent control of expenses," CEO Fleetwood Hassell said in a written statement. "We are ahead of both our profit plan to date and earnings for the first quarter of 2019."

The Bank of South Carolina has offices in Charleston, Summerville, Mount Pleasant and West Ashley. A fifth retail branch that's under construction at 9403 Highway 78 in North Charleston is expected to open by the end of the year.

