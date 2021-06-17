Charleston backs off idea of banning food carts near restaurants on King Street

Charleston officials have backpedaled on a proposal banning food carts and food trucks from operating within 100 feet of a restaurant or other business along King Street, the city's most popular commercial district.

But City Council chose to move forward with the parts of an ordinance that would set a closing time for those mobile businesses at 1:30 a.m.

The decision this week to drop the setback requirements was a victory for several mobile food vendors who warned the rules would have forced them out of downtown and effectively put them out of business.

The owners of those food carts and the employees who work for those small businesses lined up at City Council's June 15 meeting contending the rules were meant to target food carts and food trucks, though none of the owners could understand why.

"We are an integral part of the community," Rolanda Bayoumi, whose family operates four food carts along King Street, told council members.

"I feel as though it is a direct attack on us to shut us down, and this is our livelihoods," she said.

At least one business owner who operates a brick-and-mortar location on King Street spoke in support of the food cart owners who operate next to his businesses.

Joe Clarke, who owns the Forte Jazz Lounge, said the mobile food vendors were good neighbors and businesses.

"I'm just adding my voice to this large chorus back here," Clarke told the council. "These guys are good folks."

When the council first voted on the new rules in June, Mayor John Tecklenburg and several other council members argued the setback requirements were needed to enhance public safety on King Street and to prevent crowds from forming on the sidewalks.

The city's attorneys said they included the setback requirements because the rules were included in a similar ordinance for food trucks in Greenville, which Charleston officials pulled from.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

But the public backlash the council received about the setback requirements seemingly changed some minds about the need for the rules.

"We all want the same thing. We all want a safe King Street for our officers, our citizens, our residents and tourists, of course," said Councilman Ross Appel, who represents parts of West Ashley and James Island. "I'm worried about the proximity element here and the fact that it could just wipe huge swaths of this industry out of the market."

He added, "I think these businesses provide an important role and an important service, and are important employers, frankly."

Councilman Jason Sakran, who represents the Wagener Terrace area on the peninsula and part of West Ashley, also pushed his fellow council members to eliminate the 100-foot setback requirements. He said the change was "commonsense."

"We talk a lot about helping small businesses," Sakran said. "Well, tonight, this vote is helping small businesses. "

Sakran pointed out that not every business needs to rent or own a brick-and-mortar store or restaurant to exist on King Street.

"Not everyone is Stars. Not everyone is Halls Chophouse," Sakran said, referring to two prominent businesses in the busy commercial section.

The council did keep several new restrictions for food trucks and food carts. The 1:30 a.m. curfew was advanced as a means of making sure people don't linger on King Street in the early morning hours after the bars and clubs close.

The council also added language that will require the mobile food vendors to position their carts and trucks at least 10 feet from a road or sidewalk to prevent their patrons from clogging up traffic.

That ordinance still needs to pass another vote on council before it goes into effect.