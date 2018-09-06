The city of Charleston has filed its motion asking a judge to reverse his ruling that the city can’t require a license for tour guides.
That's been the plan since Judge David Norton on Aug. 3 ruled that the policy was an unconstitutional burden on free speech.
But the 25-page motion, filed Tuesday in federal court in Charleston, lays out the arguments why the judge should change his mind.
Many of the arguments cite the judge’s previous orders on the case that seem contrary to his decision. The motion argues that no alternative to protect the city’s tourism industry was presented that would be less of a burden than licensing, and that licensing to ensure adequate knowledge is "content neutral" and does not restrict free speech.
If the judge does not reverse his decision, an appeal could take years to decide. Meanwhile, the city plans to keep giving the test for voluntary certification, and the major tour companies have said they will continue to hire only guides who have passed the test.
Before the ruling, Charleston required paid tour guides to pass a test based on a nearly 500-page manual to get a license. The Institute of Justice, a free-speech group based in Arlington, Va., sued the city in January 2016 on behalf of three people who had taken the test and claimed it was overly burdensome.
The plaintiffs argued the city was trying to control their speech by making them focus on numerous historical and architectural details that had nothing to do with the stories they wanted to share with visitors.
Attorneys for the city argued that tour guides were free to say whatever they wanted, but that the city had an interest in making sure the details were right, since Charleston’s history and architecture are key components to its popularity as a tourist destination.