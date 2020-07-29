Charleston area's 2 Earth Fare stores outline next week's reopening plans; shoe shop closes

The new operators of the two Earth Fare organic grocery stores returning to Charleston next week are poised to welcome customers once again.

Both stores will open Aug. 5, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the South Windermere Shopping Center location on Folly Road in West Ashley set for 8 a.m. and a similar event at the North Main Street location in Summerville Market Place in Summerville closely behind at 9 a.m.

The new stores will be open seven days a week with hours from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Earth Fare will reopen its Devine Street store in Columbia on Aug. 12, followed by a store in Rock Hill on Aug. 19.

The Asheville-based grocer has already reopened stores in its home base as well as Boone, N.C.; Roanoke, Va.; and Athens, Ga.

About four more stores are in the works, but spokeswoman Betsy Bevis said it's a bit early to divulge the locations.

Earth Fare once had about 50 stores across the Southeast before the company went bankrupt and closed all of its stores in February. The grocer, with new investors, does not plan to have as many locations as it did at one time.

On tap

Goose Creek will soon be getting its first craft beer grill and brewery.

Creek City Grill and Wide Awake Brewing Co. will open in the old Goose Creek Fire Station headquarters on Button Hall Avenue.

The operation will include a five-barrel brewhouse, taproom, wine and liquor bar, indoor and outdoor seating, and a full-service, sit-down dining area.

The restaurant will serve an array of cuisine, including steaks, seafood and other entrees when the joint businesses tentatively plan to open by early next year.

What's cooking?

Another new restaurant is coming to the Nexton area near Summerville.

The CODfather Proper Fish & Chips LLC recently leased 2,571 square feet on Nexton Square Drive in Nexton Square, just off U.S. Highway 17-A and Brighton Park Boulevard, according to Mandy Coleman of National Restaurant Properties, who represented the tenant.

An opening is set for summer 2021.

The retail center also is home to other restaurants, including Hall's Chophouse, Taco Boy, Bad Daddy's Burger Bar and others.

Also on the food front, Rosebank Farms' satellite operation opened Tuesday on Wappoo Road near Savannah Highway.

Offering in-season fruits and vegetables and other items as well as prepared meals, the open-air market will operate 10 months out of the year from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It will be closed in January and February.

New trade

A new vendors' resale store will open Saturday in Mount Pleasant.

Village Emporium will occupy 7,200 square feet at 616 Coleman Blvd. in Moultrie Plaza Shopping Center.

Offering antique and vintage products along with furniture and decor, it's the product of Laura Rames and Jacquie Hughes of Mount Pleasant, Cynthia Mazzei of James Island and Jean Gabriel of Summerville.

The resale market will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

Stepping out

A West Ashley footwear store is no longer in business. SAS Shoes closed its shop at 1755 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. recently. A sign on the door directs customers to its Myrtle Beach location, and the 3,050-square-foot building is for lease.

Smooth start

Smoothie King is now open at 976 Houston Northcutt Blvd. in Mount Pleasant.

The new location is owned and operated by a new management team led by Paula Conway. She and husband Jeff also own and operate stores in West Ashley and Summerville. Offering 70 blends of smoothies, the new shop is open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.

Plugging in

A new electrical equipment store is now open in North Charleston.

City Electric Supply can be found in a 4,300-square-foot shop at 7280 Cross County Road.

Branch manager Patrick Rourk, who grew up in Summerville, calls the new location ideally situated near major roads, businesses and industries in the area, but he said it took a bit of doing to gather inventory amid a health crisis.

"Bringing in stock during this time was a little challenging," he said. "About 40 percent of my stock had to come from other branches’ surplus material, but thankfully all of the other branch managers were understanding. It’s been difficult with COVID-19, but we’re trying to take everything in stride and keep moving forward."

The Dallas-based, family-owned electrical wholesale distributor operates about 500 branches, with more than two dozen in South Carolina, including six in the metro Charleston area.

Rounding up

The parent company of Bi-Lo supermarkets is asking customers to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar to help with the nationwide coin shortage with donations going to different charities.

Jacksonville-based Southeastern Grocers, which also owns Winn-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Más grocery stores launched its "Positive Change Round Up Campaign" Friday.

"While the nation’s shortage of coins is unexpected, we see this as another opportunity to once again help our neighbors in need and grow stronger together," said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers.

Through Aug. 4, donations will support Feeding America and its network of food banks, including the Lowcountry Food Bank in North Charleston.

From Aug. 5-25, spare change will be donated to the American Heart Association’s "Life Is Why We Give" fundraising campaign.

From Aug. 26-Sept. 29, donations will support Feeding America for Hunger Action Month.

From Sept. 30-Nov. 3, local donations will go the American Red Cross’ Disaster Relief.

The program will continue through year's end with the spare change going to various charities.