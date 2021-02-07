Charleston-area Walmart distribution hub among SC's top deals in 2020

Retail giant Walmart's decision to build a $220 million import distribution center off Interstate 26 in Dorchester County was by far the biggest economic development announcement in the Charleston region in 2020, according to a new report from the S.C. Commerce Department.

The 3-million-square-foot facility, announced in July, will take goods imported through the Port of Charleston and distribute them to 850 stores throughout the Southeast. It will be the anchor tenant in the State Ports Authority's retail-focused Ridgeville Commerce Park and is expected to start operations by April 2022 with about 1,000 employees.

Walmart's capital investment ranks No. 3 on Commerce's list of top projects announced statewide last year. It follows a $400 million Mark Anthony Brewing facility that will make White Claw hard seltzer in Richland County and a $314 million agricultural technology campus to be built in rural Hampton County.

The agriculture center was the state's top job creator in 2020, with an estimated workforce of 1,500 when it opens in 2025. Billed as the nation's largest Opportunity Zone investment, the project is a joint venture between a trio of food and packaging firms that will grow pesticide-free produce in greenhouses, package the food and then distribute it to grocery stores. The 1,000-acre campus was announced in September.

The Walmart distribution center was the state's second-biggest job announcement last year.

Technology firm Vigilent Labs was the only other Charleston-area announcement to make both the investment and job creation top 10 lists. The company recently started production of an instant-view COVID-19 antigen test at its campus on the former Navy base in North Charleston. The $104.6 million investment will create 400 jobs, the company has said.

Industrial investment in the state totaled $4 billion in 2020 — up from $2.4 billion in 2019. Since taking office in 2011, Commerce Department chief and former BMW executive Bobby Hitt has helped to attract $43 billion worth of projects, including Lowcountry vehicle manufacturers Mercedes-Benz Vans and Volvo Cars. It's the eight year that Hitt's office has recruited at least $4 billion in investments.

"To increase our recruitment to $4 billion in capital investment — particularly during an unprecedented year — takes a remarkable amount of collaboration and unwavering commitment from many partners across the state," Hitt said in a statement.

New businesses made up 54 percent of the number of new jobs announced in 2020 while expansions accounted for the remaining 46 percent.

Companies based in the United States accounted for 64 percent of the investments in 2020, followed by Canada at 10 percent, China at 6 percent and Germany at 4 percent. Businesses from a variety of other countries made up the remaining 16 percent of investments.

All told, the 126 economic development projects announced in 2020 are expected to create 11,147 new jobs. During Hitt's 10-year tenure, more than 150,000 jobs have been created.

Nurdle exports

Petrochemical firm Braskem Americas has started exporting plastic pellets to foreign markets from its North Charleston warehouse as part of a deal with the State Ports Authority.

The company's global export hub on the former Navy base accepts plastic pellets shipped by rail from production facilities in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. It then packages those pea-sized pellets, also known as polymer resins or nurdles, to be shipped overseas through the Port of Charleston. The export facility, located in part of a warehouse built by plastics exporter Frontier Logistics, can handle up to 450 million pounds of pellets annually.

The North Charleston site will employ 60 workers.

Plastic pellets are the raw material for products like plastic bottles, automobile parts and medical supplies.

Braskem, headquartered in Brazil, joins a handful of plastic pellet export operations that have set up shop in the Charleston region in recent years. Over time, they are expected to ship a combined 50,000 cargo containers full of pellets to foreign markets.

Natural gas deal

Charleston-based GreenGas USA has signed an agreement with Carolina Gas Transmission to supply renewable natural gas to wholesale and direct industrial customers through a hub in Georgetown.

GreenGas takes waste from hog and dairy farms and converts the methane produced by that waste into renewable natural gas. The gas is then injected into an interstate pipeline operated by Carolina Gas Transmission, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway's natural gas transmission and storage business.

The hub will be in service by 2022 and is expected to create nine jobs.

"The GreenGas USA team is incredibly pleased to help our customer Carolina Gas Transmission achieve operational carbon neutrality, play a role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and build a better, more sustainable future for our children," GreenGas founder Marc Fetten said in a statement.

The methane that's captured during the natural gas conversion process reduces greenhouse gas emissions. The Georgetown project will offset the carbon dioxide equivalent of more than 77,300 metric tons of emissions annually, the equivalent of eliminating emissions from more than 16,700 motor vehicles per year.