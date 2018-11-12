An advocacy group that provides free tax-filing assistance to seniors and low- and middle-income residents is seeking volunteers.
AARP TaxAide said the counselors will be based at one of 10 sites in the Charleston region in 2019. Last tax season, the group said it worked with more than 1,200 residents.
AARP TaxAide said it's seeking volunteers of all backgrounds and ages. Familiarity with tax returns is helpful and the availability of a laptop computer is useful but not required, it said.
A two-day orientation will be scheduled for mid-December, and a four-day IRS-qualified training program will be held at Ashley River Baptist Church at 1101 Savannah Highway in West Ashley in mid-January.
Counselors receive free training and become certified by passing the IRS exam. There will also be additional training in computer tax preparation.
Counselors are expected to be available for at least four hours a week from Feb. 1 to April 16. For details, contact Susan Ditterline at 843-568-0305 or email sditterline@yahoo.com, or register online at aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.