Charleston-area TV firm is channeling Jack Hanna

One of the world’s best-known zookeepers is stalking the streaming jungle, courtesy of a locally based television production and distribution company.
Litton Entertainment's new Jack Hanna Channel was scheduled to make its small-screen debut last week on Vizio SmartCast in the United States. It’ll be available starting next month on Samsung TV Plus in the U.S. and Canada.
The free, ad-supported channel will center on the global travel exploits and the wildlife and conservation efforts of its famous namesake, who's brought his fair share of exotic animals over the years to the Southeast Wildlife Exposition in Charleston.
Hanna is the retired director of the Columbus Zoo in Ohio. Over the past four decades, he's built a global “wildlife franchise” through TV shows such as “Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild” and “Jack Hanna’s Animal Adventures,” according to Litton, which helped produce and syndicate those programs.
It’s second foray in the streaming world for the Mount Pleasant-based company in recent months. In November, Litton rolled out Xplore, which also features Hanna and other TV celebrities such as Dylan Dreyer of NBC’s “Today” morning show. It focuses on travel, natural sciences, technology, among other genres. The initial rollout called for about 2,500 hours of content.
Litton is best known for its lineup of Saturday morning network shows, many of them also available through the Xplore service. They include "Lucky Dog" and "Innovation Nation" with Mo Rocca.
David "Buddy" Morgan founded the company in 1989. He sold a majority stake in the privately held firm to Hearst Television in 2017 and stayed on as president and CEO. The company has production studios in Charleston and Burbank, Calif., that turn out an average of 800 hours of new programming each year.
Hailey, meet Harry
One of South Carolina’s largest universities can claim a tie-in to Prince Harry and his new corporate gig at a firm that provides businesses such as Mars and LinkedIn with employee coaching and mental health services.
The Duke of Sussex announced he has joined the payroll of San Francisco-based BetterUp Inc. as chief impact officer last week. The prince and his wife, onetime actress Meghan Markle, are living in California unwinding their ties to the British royal family.
It turns out one of his co-workers on the executive team at privately held BetterUp picked up her multiple educational credentials at Clemson University.
Hailey Herleman is vice president for client partnerships and leads a "critical growth initiatives, focused on configuring BetterUp’s proven combination of science, technology and people to solve specific business challenges with our partners," the firm said.
Her focus is to help develop apps and other tools to drive revenue growth, according to the website.
Herleman is former research analyst and consultant who previously was a partner in IBM’s talent and transformation business before joining BetterUp in January.
She apparently spent a good amount at Clemson, where she earned a bachelor’s in psychology, a master’s in applied psychology and a doctorate in industrial-organizational psychology. She also worked as worked as an instructor at the Upstate school’s College of Business and Behavioral Sciences from 2006 to 2009, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Unsolicited offer
In real estate parlance, it’s a possible case of subdivide and conquer.
While details are scant, Charleston County Council will consider selling part of a prime piece of property it owns along a busy Mount Pleasant thoroughfare.
An undisclosed buyer made an unsolicited offer for 1.6 acres that front the Isle of Palms Connector and Sweetgrass Basket Parkway, members of the finance committee were told by staff last week.
The land is part of a 4-acre tract that houses the county’s East Cooper Service Building, where about 10 government agencies operate. The parcel along the connector would have to be subdivided into a separate taxable lot, assuming it's a private-sector buyer, before any sale.
County officials didn't reveal what the would-be purchaser is proposing to build or a sale price. But the development would add to the traffic flow in the already-busy area of town. The center's existing tenants would remain in place.
The site falls in the district of Councilman Dickie Schweers, who tried unsuccessfully to kill the idea on the spot. He argued that the county might need the valuable high-profile property for its own purposes down the road.
Administrator Bill Tuten disagreed, saying the county isn’t likely to develop the parcel. Instead, its future real estate needs in East Cooper will be farther north toward Awendaw, where most of the growth is taking place.
A 5-2 vote last week gives County Council the option to review the unsolicited offer, which could be accepted or declined depending on the terms.
Back in compliance
A Summerville biopharmaceutical company has found the cure for its stock market blues.
Nasdaq officials put Aeterna Zentaris was put on notice earlier this year that it could lose its listing status after its share traded below the $1 mark for 30 consecutive days. The firm was given until July 1 to correct the rules violations and get back into compliance. The company said it intended “to cure the deficiency within the prescribed grace period."
Mission accomplished. Last week, the company announced it received word on March 22 that all was good again between it and its market overseers and that the matter is now closed.
Shares of Aeterna slipped below the $1 mark about seven months ago. At their most recent peak, in April 2019, they were fetching more than $5 each.
The stock briefly shot up past $3 last month, after the company disclosed a deal that would give it the exclusive rights to license a potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by a German university. The shares have since gave up most of those gains. They were trading $1.30 about last week.
Aeterna arrived in the Charleston region from Quebec in 2014. The publicly traded company is still registered in Canada, but its principal executive offices are in the S.C. Research Authority building in the Nexton development. It also has a German subsidiary in Frankfurt.
Previously, Aeterna developed a test for adult growth hormone deficiency, which is now sold as Macrilen by another pharmaceutical company under a royalty agreement.
Online learning
Another South Carolina institute of higher learning is jumping into the virtual MBA pool.
Lander University in Greenwood announced last week that its adding a master’s degree in business administration degree option to its lineup of graduate-level offerings starting in the fall semester.
The 30-credit, 100-percent online program will provide students with “micro-credentials" geared at “specific employer-valued skill sets,” said Mike Fekula, dean of Lander’s college of business and a management professor.
Enrollees can take one course at a time or work at a faster pace to finish in 12 months. The program is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.
The tuition for a Lander MBA is $545 for each credit hour, or $16,350 in total, with no additional fees.
The university was founded in 1872, and it typically enrolls about 3,500 students. The Citadel and the College of Charleston are among the other South Carolina public schools that also offer online MBAs.