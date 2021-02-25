You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Charleston-area tech firm Omatic expanding, adding 100 jobs

  • Updated
Portside office building back.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Omatic Software has moved its corporate headquarters to the new five-story Portside Ferry Wharf office building in Mount Pleasant. FileAndrew J. Whitaker/Staff

A Mount Pleasant company that provides data technology services to nonprofit organizations plans to add about 100 jobs as part of a $450,000 investment and expansion. 

Omatic Software said in statements released by the state officials and Charleston County that it will increase its payroll over the next five years.

The firm, which was founded in 2002, said its capital investment was completed late last year when it moved its headquarters from North Charleston to the new Portside Ferry Wharf development near Patriots Point.

The waterfront East Cooper office building will serve as Omatic's main site for sales and research and development, according to the company, which is led by CEO Daniel Kim.

The software firm's specialty is corralling and integrating the patchwork of data that nonprofit groups must take in and analyze from different sources, including information about their fundraising efforts and donors.

Contact John McDermott at 843-937-5572 or follow him on Twitter at @byjohnmcdermott

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News