Charleston-area tech firm Omatic expanding, adding 100 jobs

A Mount Pleasant company that provides data technology services to nonprofit organizations plans to add about 100 jobs as part of a $450,000 investment and expansion.

Omatic Software said in statements released by the state officials and Charleston County that it will increase its payroll over the next five years.

The firm, which was founded in 2002, said its capital investment was completed late last year when it moved its headquarters from North Charleston to the new Portside Ferry Wharf development near Patriots Point.

The waterfront East Cooper office building will serve as Omatic's main site for sales and research and development, according to the company, which is led by CEO Daniel Kim.

The software firm's specialty is corralling and integrating the patchwork of data that nonprofit groups must take in and analyze from different sources, including information about their fundraising efforts and donors.