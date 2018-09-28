A North Charleston outdoor apparel maker is sewing up expansion plans.
Charleston Performance Fishing is moving from its Remount Road site to a larger shop off Ashley Phosphate Road and plans to bring on more workers next year.
The expanded site at 7333 Peppermill Parkway, near Stall High School, will include 12,000 square feet of production and outlet store space. Its current workforce of 15 permanent and part-time employees will grow by 20, according to company president Andreas Schulz.
"Our schedule for the 2019 season will require us to dramatically increase our workforce in the near-term in order to meet production and marketing demands for the upcoming season," Schulz said.
The company has focused on online sales but expects to expand into local and national retailers next year.
The brand offers functional fishing apparel along with boating and fishing gear, reflecting coastal lifestyles in the Charleston area. Its product line for the 2019 season is being revamped.
The company works with local printers and clothing manufacturers to produce products that are made in Charleston while networking directly with marinas, local boat manufacturers and fishing charter outfits.
Schulz believes the company's products, with a logo featuring the CPF monogram inside a fish, "is something you're going to be seeing around Charleston a lot more."