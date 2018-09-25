A new owner is now at the wheel of Sonic Drive-In restaurants.
Atlanta-based Inspire Brands announced Tuesday it entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire the 3,600-unit Sonic Corp. of Oklahoma City for $2.3 billion or $43.50 per share in cash. The deal includes the assumption of Sonic's debt.
Sonic operates 12 locations in the Greater Charleston area. The merger is not expected to affect normal operations.
“Sonic is a highly differentiated brand and is an ideal fit for the Inspire family,” said Paul Brown, CEO of Inspire Brands, in a statement. “We have tremendous respect for Sonic’s exceptional team of employees and franchise owners, who have built one of the industry’s most distinctive restaurant brands.”
The agreement, which was previously approved by Sonic’s board of directors, represents a premium of about 19 percent per share to Sonic’s closing stock price on September 24, and a premium of about 21 percent to its 30-day volume-weighted average price.
When the transaction closes later this year, Inspire Brands said Sonic will operate as an independent business and privately held subsidiary within Inspire. Sonic will maintain its base in Oklahoma City, and Inspire Brands intends to keep Sonic's management team in place.
Inspire Brands was formed in February following the closing of Arby’s Restaurant Group’s $2.9 billion purchase of the 1,200-plus unit Buffalo Wild Wings chain. The company’s current portfolio includes more than 4,700 Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and Rusty Taco locations.
When the acquisition is completed, the company's portfolio will include more than 8,000 company-owned and franchised restaurants with combined system sales of more than $12 billion, trade journal QSR reported.
“This value-maximizing transaction validates the actions we have taken over the last year to grow traffic and improve sales while delivering differentiated offerings and superior guest service,” Sonic CEO Cliff Hudson said.
“Our board of directors, taking into account the views of shareholders, conducted a comprehensive review of a wide range of strategic options to maximize shareholder value," Hudson said. "This transaction delivers significant, immediate and certain value to Sonic shareholders, and the private ownership structure will provide important benefits to our guests, franchisees and employees.”
Earlier this month, Sonic estimated system-wide, same-store sales for its fourth fiscal quarter rose about 2.6 percent compared to the prior-year quarter, according to QSR.
Estimated same-store sales performance for the same period reflected an increase of about 2.5 percent at company drive-ins and an increase of approximately 2.6 percent at franchise drive-ins.
Arby's has 13 locations in the Charleston region while Buffalo Wild Wings offers two. Rusty Taco does not operate in South Carolina.