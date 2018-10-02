The owner of the La Carreta Mexican restaurants in Charleston and Summerville will pay $190,000 in back pay and damages to 58 workers for wage violations under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.
The U.S. Department of Labor said in a statement Hugo Villalpando failed to include some of his workers on the payroll, did not directly pay some employees at all and allowed others to work for tips only.
The findings, which also included numerous overtime and record-keeping violations, were based on an investigation by the agency's Wage and Hour Division.
The department then filed a complaint against the restaurants and their owner. Villalpando settled the case by agreeing to the terms of a consent judgment that was recently approved by U.S. District Court for the Middle District of South Carolina.
“This employer is obligated to pay his employees the wages they have legally earned, and must never gain a competitive advantage over those that comply with the law,” Jamie Benefiel, the Columbia-based district director of the Labor Department's wage division, said in a written statement Tuesday.
La Carreta's restaurants are on Folly Road on James Island and Trolley Road in Summerville.