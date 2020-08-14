Charleston-area resort that closed for a month after COVID-19 cases has reopened

After shutting down operations last month, Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms has started reopening to guests.

The seaside resort announced July 14 that it would close for a month. Employees there had tested positive for coronavirus, and one staff member had recently died. The resort would not say if that individual had contracted COVID-19.

Now, the resort is starting a "phased reopening" and says it's using more intensive cleaning and employee health screening procedures.

Before its second shutdown — Wild Dunes, like dozens of other properties in the Charleston area, temporarily closed in the spring while many states were under lockdown — the resort was using temperature checks to help screen staff for symptoms when they came into work.

The resort is still requiring those screenings and is also now mandating "intermittent COVID-19 testing" for all staff.

Lodging units will stay empty for 48 hours between each stay, and mid-stay housekeeping has been suspended.

Cash transactions are not allowed, and concierge services will be offered contact-free through text message.

Face masks are required in all public spaces at the resort, and they're mandated by the city of Isle of Palms.

Since Wild Dunes is part of Hyatt-owned Destination Hotels, a Hyatt-trained "hygiene manager" at the resort is overseeing a "hygiene team" charged with making sure all employees get COVID-19 safety training and follow the correct protocols.

In a statement, Wild Dunes managing director Frank Fredericks claimed the resort's safety precautions are the "most comprehensive among rental agencies and hotels in our area."

The resort is hoping the precautions will instill trust with its customers, which will be vital to the business's success as it tries to regain lost ground. Already in June, the resort laid off almost 300 employees, citing the financial toll of the pandemic.

At the time, Fredericks said they hoped to hire back those workers when the Sweetgrass Inn, a new 153-key hotel that's under construction, opens next year.

While this week officially marks the end of Wild Dunes' month-long hiatus, the resort still isn't in full-swing and is approaching the reopening in steps.

Golf courses reopened Wednesday, and new rentals at vacation homes and condos started being accepted Friday. The Boardwalk Inn hotel remains closed, and just one of the resort's half a dozen dining options is serving. Other restaurants will reopen in stages, with limited services and hours.

Wild Dunes has been the only major hotel or resort in the Charleston market to reopen and then close again during the pandemic.

Before that, however, COVID-19-related restaurant closures were coming at a steady clip.

In June and July, the Post and Courier found 75 different food and beverage venues that temporarily closed because of coronavirus cases.