The hour is drawing near for Charleston-area residents who want to vent to the powers-that-be about the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project.
Or about their South Carolina Electric & Gas power bills.
Or about whether Dominion Energy should get the go-ahead to buy SCE&G.
The S.C. Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities in the state, is coming to the Lowcountry this week for the last of three public hearings.
The agency held previous meetings in Columbia and Aiken. The final roadshow is set for Monday at Charleston County Government’s Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building at 4045 Bridgeview Drive in North Charleston. It starts at 6 p.m.
To keep things moving along, the floor will open for 3 minutes per speaker. All comments will be folded into several ongoing cases surrounding SCE&G, which was financially responsible for more than half of the failed expansion of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station before abandoning the site in mid-2017. The disastrous project has already cost ratepayers billions of dollars — and is likely to cost them much more.
The feedback that the commissioners gather will factor into other hearings scheduled for early November, when attorneys for SCE&G will face off against a slew of lawyers for environmental groups, industrial power users and the state's utility watchdog agency. Those cases will decide whether the Cayce-based energy company misled the public about the progress of construction at the Midlands nuclear plant. They also will determine whether SCE&G executives acted prudently in allowing work to continue for so long before pulling the plug. And they will ultimately resolve whether SCE&G and Dominion can charge ratepayers another $3.1 billion for the unfinished reactors over the next 20 years should their tie-up be approved.
Diplomatic drop-in
It's been called an adult field trip on a national scale — and with VIP access.
The Experience America program sponsored by the U.S. Department of State is bringing more than 30 foreign ambassadors representing countries on four continents to the Holy City this week to tour local manufacturing plants, meet with local business and community leaders and experience what Conde Nast Traveler readers have called the best small U.S. city for the past eight years.
"Promoting economic development is a major priority of the visit," according to a news release from the state department and the Office of the Chief of Protocol, the event's co-sponsor. "Experience America will build relationships between the visiting ambassadors and Charleston, open doors for local organizations eager to develop global partnerships and stimulate new investment and trade possibilities."
The State Department isn't saying which ambassadors representing which countries will be in town, but they'll have a full itinerary, including: tours of Joint Base Charleston, Boeing Co.'s 787 Dreamliner campus in North Charleston and the Port of Charleston.
They'll have breakfast at the College of Charleston where, according to a statement, "the rich culture of Charleston will be explored through a variety of presentations focusing on food, social commentary and music." And they'll visit Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant, among other attractions.
"While embracing classic Southern charm, diplomats will learn firsthand about Charleston's integration with the world," the state department says.
The diplomats have experienced a lot of America since the program was created about a decade ago. Charleston will be the 23rd Experience America trip, following a May visit the ambassadors made to Indianapolis.
Texas-bound
A Charleston-based pizzeria sees the Lone Star State as fertile for franchising.
Stoner's Pizza Joint said last week it plans to add six locations in Texas as part of its first development deal. The first new restaurant will open later this month in Nacogdoches.
The company, which launched its franchising program in July, has said it plans to grow to 100 locations over the next five years. It currently operates nine locations in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, with Charleston-area restaurants in Goose Creek, Moncks Corner, North Charleston and Summerville, according to its website. Two others will soon open in Columbia and Spartanburg.
Founded in 2013, Stoner's was recently purchased by restaurateurs behind Hilton Head Island-based HHI Hospitality, which owns and operates concepts such as Charbar Company and ¡Holy Tequila!
3 more years
People are living longer, so it’s fitting that they should be able to serve on corporate boards longer
South Carolina-based packaging giant Sonoco Products Co. is taking that philosophy to heart by kicking up the mandatory retirement of its directors to 75 years from 72. The new threshold took effect this month.
Previously, the Hartsville company’s corporate governance and nominating committee could make an exception for keeping a director around past age 72, but only under special circumstances. One such exception was granted for former Sonoco CEO Harris DeLoach, now executive chairman.
Last week’s bylaw change could help extend the stay of one director who’s right on the automatic retirement bubble: Former Bank of America finance chief Marc D. Oken will be 72 at the next annual meeting of shareholders. The company did not say whether Oken plans to remain on the board.
Meals on wheels
If workers can’t get to the food, bring the food to the workers.
That’s the thinking just up the road in the Midlands, where officials are looking to recruit more food trucks to feed employees who clock in at the Orangeburg County-City Industrial Park, according to a report in The Times and Democrat.
"They do not have a lot of food outlets that are close," county economic development director Gregg Robinson said during a public meeting two weeks ago. "These guys have quick lunches so we need to try to help with some of the food variety."
A food truck that serves up fried fish and barbecue goes to the park about twice a month on average, and Robinson says that's been well-received. Officials are aiming for a daily presence to provide more variety.
County administrator Harold Young said the downtown revitalization association will gauge which vendors were most popular at a recent craft beer and food truck festival and will send the county a list to pursue.
"We don't have the labor or the time to chase down food trucks," Young said.
Businesses that operate in the industrial park near Highway 301 and Interstate 26 include Allied Air Enterprises, ISP Packaging and GKN.
Striking oil
Harris Teeter is giving some serious shelf space to a local specialty food company.
The Kroger-owned Southeast supermarket chain has cut a deal to stock the olive oil produced by Holy Smoke in all of its 245 stores.
Co-owners Kyle Payne and Max Blackman were working together at a Folly Beach restaurant when they came up with the product, which they make by smoking extra virgin olive oil with hickory for nine hours. It's been described as “liquid bacon that’s good for you.”
The business partners first started selling their signature olive oil at the Charleston Farmer's Market in 2012, and it's been available at local Harris Teeter stores for more than two years. Starting this month, an 8.5-ounce bottle can be purchased at the regional supermarket chain's other stores for $11.99.
Holy Smoke also sells other goods online and in local stores, such as a smoked black pepper and smoked Carolina honey.
Spooky spending
It's that time of year again, and Americans are ready to open up their wallets for some tricks and treats — especially when it comes to their pets.
Now 20 percent of Halloween celebrants, up from 16 percent last year, are expected to purchase costumes for their animals, according to the National Retail Federation.
Pet owners are most likely to dress their animals as pumpkins, the survey found. Hot dog, bumble bee and devil round out the top four.
The age group most likely to purchase costumes for their pets is, overwhelmingly, millennials.
The age group's penchant for purchasing outfits for their furry friends is the highest the researchers have seen in "the history of [their] surveys," according to the report.
Overall, total Halloween spending in the U.S. is expected to reach $9 billion. That's almost double what Americans spent a decade ago.
About a third of sales are made at specialty Halloween stores, many of which are operated as seasonal pop-up shops that open in mid-September and disappear after Oct. 31. In Charleston, a Spirit Halloween pop-up shop is operating out of the shuttered Sears at Citadel Mall and in Mount Pleasant on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard near Bowman Road.