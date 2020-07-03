Charleston-area manufacturers getting some debt help from Federal Reserve

Planemaker Boeing Co. and steel giant Nucor Corp. are among the industrial companies with Charleston-area ties getting borrowing help from a Federal Reserve bailout program.

The central bank recently announced plans to buy up to $250 billion in investment grade corporate debt on the secondary market.

The purchases — backed with up to $25 billion in funding from the federal CARES Act — are designed to make it easier for U.S. companies to borrow money by assuring banks there's a backstop for their secondary-market debt.

The first of those purchases, totaling $428 million from 86 companies, were announced earlier this week as part of disclosure requirements for the Fed's Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility.

The investments include several household names, including AT&T, Ford Motor Co. and retailer Walmart, the latter being the largest private-sector employer in South Carolina.

The Fed purchased $7 million worth of bonds issued by Boeing, which builds its 787 Dreamliner commercial jet in North Charleston.

The nation's central bank also bought $2.5 million in bond debt issued by Nucor, which operates a mill in Huger that makes flat-rolled steel and steel beams.

The program, announced in March as the coronavirus pandemic started to spread through the U.S., helped jump start the corporate debt market by making credit more easily available and lowering interest rates.

Fed chair Jerome Powell told Congress "conditions in the corporate bond market improved significantly" after the program was announced.

"In the secondary market, liquidity also improved, and by mid-April, flows out of ... (investment) funds ... specializing in corporate bonds reversed," Powell said.

Corporations sold a record $300 billion in investment-grade bonds in April. That included a $25 billion bond offering by Boeing, its biggest ever, at a time when the aerospace giant was facing lower demand for its planes on top of the financial and public relations fallout from the ongoing 737 Max grounding.

While the bond debt allowed Boeing to forego a direct government bailout, the company is still cutting 10 percent of its overall workforce and slashing production of planes including the Dreamliner.

The Fed's largest purchases have been bonds issued by communications firm AT&T and insurer UnitedHealth, with the central bank buying about $16.5 million of bonds issued by each company.

Some of the smaller bond purchases were of companies like interactive gaming company Activision Blizzard and Hyatt Hotels Corp.

In addition to the bond purchases, the Fed bought $5.3 billion in corporate bond exchange-traded funds — a type of publicly traded security that invests exclusively in bonds.

The Fed has also plans to buy bonds directly from companies through a program that will begin later this year.

Powell has defended the Fed's entrance into the corporate bond market even as the stock market has seemed to recover from its earlier coronavirus-related dips.

"I don’t see us as wanting to run through the bond market like an elephant ...," Powell said, according to a report by Bloomberg. "We just want to be there if things turn bad in the economy."