Retail centers continue to morph into a mix of uses as shopping habits change, and a North Charleston property is adding a new entertainment offering to lure in more foot traffic.
Northwoods Mall owner CBL Properties said Tuesday it will begin construction later this year on a 46,000-square-foot attraction called Round1 Bowling & Amusement.
The Tennessee-based company also is adding a similar venue at South County Center in St. Louis, Mo., a first for each state.
The new tenant will offer bowling, an arcade, karaoke, billiards, food and drinks.
“The addition of Round1 will position both Northwoods Mall and South County Center as premier entertainment destinations for our customers in these markets and will draw visitors from the surrounding regions,” Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer of CBL Properties, said in a statement.
He added that 80 percent of the company's new leasing activity in the first quarter "was with nonapparel tenants" such as Round1.
Started in 1980, Round1 now has more than 100 locations in Japan. It expanded to the U.S. in 2010, with its first site near Los Angeles.
“We hope to bring our unparalleled family entertainment experience to the community and will strive to provide unforgettable service to all customers,” Shane Kaji, Round1's executive vice president, said in a statement.
The new venue at Northwoods will take over existing small shop spaces that will be reconfigured. The actual site has not been announced.
"We are in the process of finalizing plans," said Tori Dean, the mall's marketing director. "Once plans are finalized, we will announce the location as well as the timeline for construction to begin."