A designer and manufacturer of premium cast iron and carbon steel cookware is adding 22 jobs as part of a $2 million expansion.
Smithey Ironware Co. said the investment in its new headquarters at 1465 Pipefitter St. on the old Navy base in North Charleston will include additional equipment, more office space and a bigger payroll.
The company was founded in 2015 by Isaac Morton. Its signature skillets and other heavy-duty cooking vessels are made from gritty raw castings and milled smooth locally by hand and machine. They're then pre-seasoned with organic grapeseed oil.
Prices range from $100 for an 8-inch skillet to about $500 for a complete set.
"Our goal is to be first in mind when you think of premium cast iron," Morton said in a said message posted on the company's website.
The Smithy Ironware line is sold at dozens of select retailers across the country, including The Coastal Cupboard in Mount Pleasant and the Garden & Gun Fieldshop in downtown Charleston.
“Smithey was founded in Charleston for reason — we feel the city offers a great blend of access to talent, strong entrepreneurial culture, community business support and an enjoyable standard of living," Morton said in a written statement this week. "We are excited to announce this expansion and look forward to this new phase of growth as we continue to build the next great American cookware brand.”