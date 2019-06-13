A new economic report that measures how "dynamic" economies are across the country's metro areas put the Charleston area at eighth in its weight class.
Charleston and North Charleston's economy is quickly growing, setting it apart from other medium-size cities, according to the report published Monday by the Walton Family Foundation.
The Charleston region's aerospace and manufacturing sectors drove the area's score up, said Ross DeVol, lead researcher on the report. DeVol joined the foundation in 2017 after nearly 20 years at the Milken Institute.
Successful entrepreneurs bolster a region's economy, the Walton research shows. Metros with the most dynamic economies in the report have done a good job of supporting entrepreneurs, who create new, often high-paying jobs.
Charleston's top-10 ranking was in the category for metropolitan areas with fewer than 1 million but more than 500,000 people. These are the cities competing to develop their economies enough to join the ranks of the biggest metros in the country, DeVol said.
"They all aspire to be much more," DeVol said. "They’re at the stage where they need to fill in some of the missing gaps to get them to the next stage."
The region placed 42nd overall, with the ranking 379 metropolitan areas in all. Midland, Texas, came in first. Charleston wasn't South Carolina's top-performing metro, however. The smaller Beaufort and Hilton Head area came in at 35th, earning top marks in its ability support early-stage companies. Myrtle Beach came in a few spots behind Charleston.
Despite its reputation as the "Silicon Harbor," Charleston lagged behind in a new metric the foundation developed, which measures whether entrepreneurs in the area have been able to start businesses and develop them. A good score indicates the area will be adding a lot of high-quality jobs. Charleston did better than the national average, but needs improvement, DeVol said.
More investment and attention could be poured into the area's knowledge economy, DeVol said, including the biotech and technology fields.
"It’s still in a fairly nascent stage," he said. "There's a lot of growth, but it’s not showing a lot of employment yet."
The lack of availability of investment dollars in the South may be helping to hold Charleston back somewhat. Considerably less capital is funneled into the Southeast's startup firms, according to a report from BIP Capital.
This is the first year the Walton Family Foundation has published its report. The Walton Family Foundation is run by the family of Sam Walton, who founded Wal-Mart and Sam's Club.
DeVol and a team of other economic researchers plan to form a think tank called "Heartland Forward," which will issue policy recommendations based on the findings.