Architecture
Geoff Clever has joined McMillan Pazdan Smith as an architect and sports and recreation studio director. He is based in the Charleston office. He has more than 25 years of sports architecture experience. He has bachelor's degree in architecture from the University of Virginia and a master's degree in architecture from the Georgia Institute of Technology.
Banking
Elizabeth K. Rodgers has been promoted at Synovus Trust to director of personal trust across the company’s five-state territory. She is based in the downtown Charleston office. She joined the company last year as senior vice president, regional relationship manager for South Carolina. She has more than 25 years of banking industry experience. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Construction
Thad Ott has joined Linden Construction as vice president of construction. He has more than nine years of construction industry experience. Previously, he was the director of construction for Wishrock Development. He has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from the University of South Carolina.
Dentistry
Dr. Celeste Grainger has joined Tatum Dentistry in downtown Charleston. She practices general and cosmetic dentistry. She has a bachelor's degree in biology from Ohio State University and a degree in dentistry from the Medical University of South Carolina College of Dental Medicine.
Engineering
Chris Moe has joined Constantine Engineering Associates LLC as a senior electrical designer and project manager. He has more than 22-years of engineering industry experience. Previously, he was with Brown and Caldwell in Atlanta. He has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Southern Polytechnic State University.
Steven Roach has joined Thomas & Hutton as a field representative with the civil engineering group. He is based in the Mount Pleasant office.
Financial services
Gina Robinson has joined Carolina Capital Management in Mount Pleasant as administrative assistant.
Hospitality
Derek Burke has joined The Dewberry as director of finance. Previously he was assistant controller at Wild Dunes Resort. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Mississippi.
Insurance
Spencer Nelson has joined Anderson Insurance Associates as an agent. He has more than seven years of insurance industry experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in sports management from the University of Tennessee.
Law
James Sullivan has joined Barnwell Whaley Patterson & Helms LLC as an associate attorney based in the Charleston office. He concentrates his practice in the areas of business law, business immigration, civil litigation, commercial transactions, employment law, public sector and workers compensation. He has a bachelor’s degree in history from Loyola University New Orleans and a law degree from the Texas Wesleyan University School of Law.
Marketing
Laurie Devore has joined Rawle Murdy as media planner. She has five years of experience in digital and traditional advertising. She has a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University.
Real estate
Ashley Dangerfield has joined ERA Wilder Realty James Island as an agent. Previously, she was owner and broker of Charleston Home Team Real Estate. She has more than 20 years of real estate industry experience.
Dan Rivers has joined AgentOwned Realty as an agent based in the Mount Pleasant office. He has more than 10 years of property management experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in business management operations and accounting from Bridgewater State College.
Staffing
Ana Veloff has joined Dunhill Staffing Systems as an executive recruiter. She has several years of construction industry recruiting experience. She has a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University.
Technology
Susan Connors has been named as president and general manager of the managed services business at Blackbaud Inc. She has more than 25 years of leadership experience in data sciences, services, support, operations and direct marketing. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from George Mason University.