Architecture
Joshua Rowell has joined LS3P Associates Ltd. as an architect. He is based in the Charleston office. He has a bachelor’s degree in architecture with a minor in sustainability from Clemson University.
Banking
Mike Westman has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as office leader for the Johns Island branch. He has 12 years of financial services experience. Previously, he was a branch manager at Regions Bank.
Brewing
Rick Rice has joined Catawba Brewing Co. as location manager for its Palmetto Brewing tasting room in Charleston. Previously, he was with iHeart Media as program director for WROO-FM in Greenville and WQNS-FM in Asheville. He has a bachelor’s degree in communication arts from Gannon University.
Credit union
Lauren Bailey has joined Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union as director of business lending. She has more than 14 years of retail and commercial banking experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in international business from the College of Charleston.
Engineering
Michael Frey has joined Constantine Engineering Associates LLC as an engineering associate and project manager. He has more than 10 years of engineering industry experience. Previously, he was with BES Design Build LLC. He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of South Carolina.
Government
Vanessa Goeschl has joined the S.C. Department of Commerce as director of the agency's international trade office in Munich, Germany. Previously, she was senior vice president of economic development at the Charlotte Regional Partnership. She has a bachelor's degree in international relations from Boston University and a master's degree in economic development from the University of Southern Mississippi.
Insurance
Parker McMillan has joined Anderson Insurance as an agent. Previously, he worked in the timber, logging and oil manufacturing industry. He has a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University.
Law
Robby D. Robbins has joined Thurmond Kirchner & Timbes PA as attorney of counsel for the firm’s newly opened Summerville office. He has more than 30 years of legal industry experience. Previously, he was founder of Robert D. Robbins, Attorney at Law, LLC. He has a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina and a law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law.
Marketing
Jude Shiflett has joined Rawle Murdy as a junior account director. Previously, he was with Charleston Magazine. He has a bachelor’s degree in graphic and web design from the Art Institute of Charleston.
Mortgage
Cheralaine Wieda Dougherty has joined Carolina One Mortgage as a senior loan officer based in Carolina One Real Estate Services’ Long Point Road office in Mount Pleasant. Previously, she was executive administrator for the Lowcountry Land Trust and parish administrator for Christ Church. She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and finance from the University of South Carolina.
Nonprofit
Daniel Stern, Alexis Barbalace and Katy Calloway have joined the Lowcountry Food Bank. Stern is director of major gifts. Barbalace is marketing manager. Calloway is grants and development associate
Real estate
Luke Shanle has joined Carolina One Real Estate as an agent. He is based in the downtown Charleston office.
Kim Dyer has joined AgentOwned Realty as a sales associate based in the Crowfield Boulevard office in Goose Creek. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Marshall University. Previously, she ran a photography business.
Restaurant
Deena Veranszki has joined Nico Oysters + Seafood in Mount Pleasant as general manager. Previously she was with Anson Restaurant in Charleston. She has about 20 years of restaurant management experience.