Accounting
Leigh Anne Conto has joined Moore Beauston & Woodham LLP as a staff accountant. She is based in the North Charleston office. She has eight years of accounting industry experience. She has a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from National University.
Coastal science
Shaun Moylan has joined the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium as manager of information technology resources. He has a bachelor’s degree in information systems and decision sciences from Louisiana State University. He has more than 11 years of IT management experience in the hospitality industry.
Education
Mark Connors has been named principal of Harbor View Elementary School on James Island. Previously, he was interim principal since December and assistant principal since 2015. He has a bachelor's degree and a master’s degree in elementary education from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in educational administration from The Citadel.
Engineering
Emmett Smith has joined Weston & Sampson’s municipal infrastructure design group in Charleston and Columbia. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from The Citadel.
Health care
Spencer Wood has joined Summerville Medical Center’s Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic as a genetic counselor. Previously, he was with the Medical University of South Carolina. He has a bachelor’s degree in biotechnology from Virginia Tech and a master’s degree in genetic counseling from the University of South Carolina.
Insurance
Cassandra Silverman has joined J.M. Wilson as an assistant transportation underwriter for the Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee markets. She is based in the North Charleston office.
Mortgage
Chris Cardamone has joined Mortgage Network Inc. as a mortgage processor based in the Mount Pleasant branch. Previously, he was with the Hilton Head Island office.
Nonprofit
Scott Barhight has been named associate director of advocacy at the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce. Previously, he was executive fellow. He has more than 35 years of experience as a land use attorney. He has a bachelor’s degree from McDaniel College and a law degree from Washington and Lee University School of Law.
Real estate
James Regan, Barbara Limehouse, Danielle Faulk and Mohsen Roudsari have joined BrandName Real Estate as agents.
Jillian Rauscher and Seth Perry have joined AgentOwned Realty as agents based in the Mount Pleasant office. Rauscher has a bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston. Perry is working with the Neil Schneider Group.
Cori Nuttall has joined Lee & Associates as a transitional researcher. She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a concentration in sales from Clemson University.
Restaurant
Matthew Ward has joined Nico Oysters + Seafood as a sous chef. Previously, he was executive chef at Rutledge Cab Co.
Software
Bella Wesley has joined IndySoft as a junior software developer. She is based in the Charleston office. She has a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a minor in mathematics from the University of South Carolina.
Technology
Ken Haderer has joined Benefitfocus Inc. as executive vice president for global operations. It is a newly created position. Previously, he was North America president at Mercer. He has a bachelor’s degree in computer science and business management from Drew University and a master’s degree in business administration from Seton Hall University.