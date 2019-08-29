In the Charleston region's competitive labor market, employers are offering better perks and higher wages, according to a survey released Thursday by the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce.

More paid time off, shorter insurance coverage waiting periods, and even health and wellness initiatives like standing desks — now offered at about 60 percent to 70 percent of employers in the region, according to survey responses — are being used to entice and retain employees.

Manufacturers, which made up the largest portion of survey respondents, have outpaced other sectors in developing more robust benefits packages, according to the study.

It's also the sector that's seeing the fastest rate of job growth in the region with about 5,900 jobs projected to be added by 2022. Those increases, and a lack of applicants for openings, likely drove interest in the survey, said Tina Wirth, the senior vice president of talent advancement for the Chamber.

Overall, 51 companies representing about 10 percent of the area's workforce responded to the survey. All information submitted by individual employers was confidential, so figures in the report are broken down by industry but not by company.

The study has three primary goals: help existing firms evaluate their compensation plans, assist employers in creating a benchmark to use for planning and distribute up-to-date information to prospective companies looking to do business in the Charleston area.

The survey, which was distributed online in the spring, has been conducted every two years for more than two decades.

"When you’ve done it every other year, and it’s roughly the same survey, when you see major shifts, you know there must be some real trends in employer policies," said Jacki Renegar, the director of the Chamber's Center for Business Research.

The amount of paid time off Charleston-area workers earn after six months with an organization has increased significantly since the 2013 compensation survey. For manufacturers, the number of paid days off went from a median of five days to 10.

About two-thirds of participating employers said they allow workers to carry over some earned, unused leave into the next year.

Companies were also asked how they compensate employees for time lost, which, in the Charleston region, is typically for mandatory evacuations during hurricanes. Manufacturing again led the way with 32 percent offering pay for lost hours compared to 23 percent of other employers.

Expanding benefits like time off, health care and amenities in the workplace can be particularly helpful for employers trying to compete for hires, Wirth said, because it provides clear value to workers while allowing more flexibility for the company.

But pay increases are trending higher, too. An about 5 percent increase in pay was reported for hourly positions, compared to the standard 3 percent. Salaried employees averaged just over a 4 percent increase.

For the first time, the survey asked more detailed questions about employers' 401(k) plans. Almost all area employers offer the benefit with a match from the employer. About two-thirds offer a dollar-for-dollar match while just over a quarter offer a partial match.

Employers were also asked about their top challenges related to workforce. A lack of applicants ranked in the top three issues for both manufacturers and other employers.

"The days of being able to wait for a ready workforce to come to you have passed," Wirth said.

Outreach efforts are taking place earlier, too, Wirth said, in high schools and youth apprenticeship programs. Employers have also shown a greater willingness to work with non-traditional candidates, such as job seekers with criminal records.

Several years ago, companies said they were attending job fairs less frequently in favor of web-based recruitment tools, Renegar said. Now, recruiters are turning to those kinds of events again to have face-to-face interactions with potential candidates.

Those in-person opportunities can particularly make a difference, Wirth said, as workers reevaluate their career paths. According to a recent poll from the employment site CareerBuilder, about half of workers feel they have a job rather than a career and 32 percent plan to change jobs this year.

Those figures "should make all employers take note," Wirth said.