Charleston-area couple makes $500K donation to International African American Museum

A Charleston-area couple has donated $500,000 to the International African American Museum that's under construction on the peninsula and set to open next year.

The donors, Mary Major and Bill Horton, said in a statement that the IAAM will "be a wonderful setting for education, reflection and dialogue."

"We are proud to join (former Charleston Mayor) Joe Riley and many others who have made the International African American Museum a reality," they said.

Riley got the museum project rolling more than two decades ago as the city's top elected official. He remains a lifetime member of the museum board.

It marked the first major gift to the IAAM since Tonya M. Matthews was was named CEO in March. She said the museum was grateful that the donors believe it will "make a positive difference."

The couple lives about 10 miles from the museum site, which is positioned where part of Gadsden's Wharf, a major port of entry for the transatlantic slave trade, was located.

Construction on the IAAM is ongoing.

An opening date has not been set, and deciding when that unveiling will be is one of Matthews' first tasks, she said after her hiring was announced.

The IAAM was able to raise enough money to break ground — about $100 million — in mid-2019 and has continued to raise funds to pay for the second phase of museum setup, when the interiors will be furnished and exhibits installed, and to build up a robust endowment.

Museum leaders have said they hope to grow the endowment to $15 million before opening.

Other recent museum contributions include the donation of $1.7 million of audiovisual equipment for exhibits from Sony Corp., a commitment from Upstate-based Michelin North America to fund the IAAM's first traveling exhibit and a $250,000 donation from planemaker Boeing Co. that upped its total contribution to the project to $1 million.

This week's donation was the first major contribution from individuals announced by the museum so far this year.

Major and Horton also recently made another high-profile charitable gift to a Palmetto State institution. They were instrumental in financing the 10-ton bronze Gamecock statue that now stands outside the University of South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. After some delays, the statue was placed last September.

Horton, a USC alumnus and a retired BlueCross BlueShield of S.C. executive, told The Post and Courier he was happy with the outcome.