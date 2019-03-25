Charleston
Chad Yonce of Southeastern Management Group represented Line Street Residential LLC in its $2.325 million sale of 23-25 Line St., Charleston, SC. The buyer, 23-25 Line Street LLC, was represented by Jonathan Hoff of RE/MAX Alliance.
Thomas Buist and Miles Barkley of Lee & Associates represented Lansing of Charleston LLC in its $2.68 million sale of a 44,162-square foot industrial building at 1859 Summerville Ave. Buist also represented the buyer, 1834 Summerville Avenue LLC.
James Island
Bob Nuttall and Reid Davis of Lee & Associates represented Stella Kala LLC in its $2.41 million purchase of the 7,397-square-foot Sumter’s Landing shopping center at 1027 Folly Road from Sumter’s Landing LLC, which was represented by Erin England with Commercial Real Estate Ventures.
North Charleston
Frank Norvell of Norvell Real Estate represented RCF Ashley Center LLC in its $16.9 million sale of the 70,000-square-foot Ashley Center office building at 4401 Belle Oaks Drive. Chris Fraser of Avison Young represented the buyer, Mazcyk Holdings LLC.
West Ashley
Benjy Cooke of Oswald Cooke & Associates represented the buyer, West Ashley Jacks LLC, and the seller, GH Saint Andrews LLC, in the $1.625 million sale of 817 Saint Andrews Blvd.