Ladson
Milton Thomas of Lee & Associates represented Glenavon LLC in its $2.85 million sale of 30,000 square feet of industrial space at 3270 Benchmark Drive. The buyer, Renfrow Properties Charleston 1 LLC, was represented by Steve Hund of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic International.
North Charleston
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented P.R. Properties of Summerville LLC in its $661,000 sale of 3,068 square feet of medical office space at 9279 Medical Plaza Drive to Trident Medical Center LLC.
Brent Case of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented M35 Investors LLC in its $793,000 sale of a 3,307-square-foot office space at 4515 Spruill Ave. to 4515 Spruill Ave. LLC.
Dunston Powell of Carolina Commercial represented Azalea Center in its $1.405 million sale of a 4,000-square-foot warehouse at 2685 Azalea Drive to Decks and Docks Lumber Co. Inc. Dixon Pearce of Roadstead Real Estate Advisors represented the buyer.
Summerville
Ryan Welch of Lee & Associates represented Cohn Aces LLC in its $370,125 purchase of 4.23 acres of commercial land at 0 International Circle from Tree Brand Packaging Inc.
Todd Garrett and Tradd Varner of Avison Young represented J2K Properties LLC in its $887,505 sale of 9,600 square feet of industrial space at 1231 and 1235 Boone Hill Road to Old Republic Exchange Co. Jered Wilkerson of Oswald Cooke & Associates represented the buyer.