Charleston
Benjy Cooke of Oswald Cooke and Associates represented the buyer, Monterey LLC, and the seller, MFG LLC, in the $3.8 million sale of a 3,520-square-foot restaurant building at 209-211 Spring St.
Mount Pleasant
Chris Cunniffe of Harbor City Real Estate Advisors represented Shem Creek Village LLC in its $750,000 purchase of a 2,700-square-foot office condominium at 966 Houston Northcutt Blvd. The seller, BGSB Real Estate LLC, was represented by Dan Henderson of CCBG Real Estate Group.
North Charleston
Brent Case and Caine Halter of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented 3213 Rivers LLC in its $220,000 purchase of a 2,850-square-foot retail space at 3213 Rivers Ave. Craig Massey of Avison Young represented the seller, David Mantek.
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented the seller, William Bradley, in the $665,000 sale of an office building at 2138 Ashley Phosphate Road to 2138 Ashley Phosphate LLC.
Jack Owens and Lauren Watkins of NAI Charleston represented Mims Amusement Co. Partnership in its $710,000 sale of a 0.58-acre commercial lot at 2127 Ashley Phosphate Road. The buyer, Ashley Phosphate Properties LLC, was represented by Brent Case of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic International.
Summerville
Thomas Buist of Lee & Associates represented Windscape LLC in its $500,000 sale of 7.09 acres on Business Park Road to Southwind Land Co. LLC.
West Ashley
Benjy Cooke of Oswald Cooke & Associates represented the seller, West Ashley Jacks LLC, and the buyer, GH Saint Andrews LLC, in the $1.625 million sale of 3,200 square feet of retail space at 817 Saint Andrews Blvd.