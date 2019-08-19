Charleston
Leslie Fellabom, Chris Fraser and Kisha Lyles of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 2,894 square feet of retail space at Caroline at 99 WestEdge to Majestic Nails & Spa. Mark Erickson of Colliers International represented the tenant.
Chad Yonce of Southeastern Management Group represented the landlord in leasing 1,000 square feet of office space at 128 Cannon St. The tenant, MB Media Sales LLC, was represented by Alex Mozingo of MoRE Commercial.
Mount Pleasant
Joyce Beach of CBRE represented the landlord in leasing 2,343 square feet of retail space in Belle Halle Shopping Center at 620 Long Point Road to Skip & Sully’s LLC.
Vitre Stephens and David Mantek of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 7,000 square feet of retail space at 665 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. to Exousia Enterprises LLC, d.b.a. Six Mile Wine & Spirits. Trey Zimmerman of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented the tenant.
Blair Hines of Oswald Cooke & Associates represented the landlord and tenant in leasing 1,110 square feet of office space at 1007 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. to Dorsal Bracelets LLC.
David Grubbs of NAI Charleston represented Catcon Group LLC in leasing 1,471 square feet of office space at 3301 Salterbeck St.
Chris Cunniffe of Harbor City Real Estate Advisors represented the landlord in leasing 1,236 square feet of office space at 761 Coleman Blvd. to Runey & Associates Wealth Management. The tenant was represented by David Seay of Seay Development.
North Charleston
Jon-Michael Brock and Ryan Welch of Lee & Associates represented Wear the Best Inc. in leasing 39,000 square feet of industrial space at 4279-J Crosspoint Drive. The landlord was represented by Mike White and Alex Popovich of Charleston Industrial.
Jeremy Willits of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 1,440 square feet of office space at 5900 Core Ave. to Peter Wittwer North America Inc.
Hagood Morrison and Hagood S. Morrison of Bridge Commercial represented the landlord in leasing 14,000 square feet of warehouse and office space at 4500 Goer Drive. Brooks Courtney and John Beam of Bridge Commercial represented the tenant, GSC Power-Division.
Summerville
Debbie Smith of Charleston Metro Homes represented Palmetto Primary Care Physicians in leasing 4,000 square feet of space at 1516 Trolley Road. Jeremy Willits of Avison Young represented the landlord.
Joyce Beach of CBRE represented OneMain Financial Group LLC in leasing 1,611 square feet of commercial space at 4650 Ladson Road. The landlord was represented by Charles Fitzhenry of Realtylink Development.
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented the landlord in leasing 3,518 square feet of office space in Windmill Station at 2001 2nd Ave to Oak Landing Pediatric Dentistry. Will Crowell and Peter Fennelly of Bridge Corporate Solutions represented the tenant.
Wando
Edward Oswald of Oswald Cooke & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 3,000 square feet of commercial space at 450 Deanna Lane. Steve Wray of Carolina One Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant, Flood and Print LLC.
Ryan Welch and R. Milton Thomas of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 50,000 square feet of industrial space at 2325 Charleston Regional Parkway to Narrow Isle Production LLC. The tenant was represented by Ian Webster of Coldwell Banker Commercial.
West Ashley
Philip Owens of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented CresCom Bank in leasing 2,993 square feet of retail and office space in Summerall Square at 874 Orleans Road.