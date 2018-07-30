Charleston
Pete Harper, Reid Davis and Cameron Yost of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 4,000 square feet of commercial flex and office space at 1856 Belgrade Ave. The tenant, Old Whaling Company LLC, was represented by Jon-Michael Brock and Ryan Welch of Lee & Associates.
Jeremy Willits and Gerry Schauer of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing a 126-square-foot office space at 68 Line St. to Cheryl Pedersen.
Dexter Rumsey of NAI Charleston represented Cornerstone Minerals in leasing 1,195 square feet of retail space at 36 N. Market St.
James Island
Vitré Ravenel Stephens and David Mantek of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 2,790 square feet of retail space at 1739 Maybank Highway to Maple Street Biscuit Co.
Mount Pleasant
Trey Lucy and Blair Belk of Belk|Lucy represented the landlord in leasing 2,100 square feet of commercial space at 502 Wando Park Blvd. to KJ’s Appliance Center. Stan Huff of AgentOwned Realty represented the tenant.
North Charleston
Mark Erickson of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented Salient CRGT Inc. in leasing 2,145 square feet of office space at 2420 Mall Drive.
Todd Garrett and Tradd Varner of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 2,500 square feet of industrial space at 3333 Marathon Court to Liquid Renovations LLC.
Shep Benjamin of NAI Charleston represented Palmetto State Glass in leasing 9,000 square feet of warehouse and flex space at 7644 Southrail Road.
Summerville
Ben Chase of The William Olasov Co. represented the landlord in leasing 2,000 square feet of commercial space at 308 Trolley Road to Move Buddies LLC. The tenant was represented by Jack Pratt of Carolina One Real Estate.
Emery Floyd and Blair Belk of Belk|Lucy represented the landlord in leasing 151 square feet of office space at 89 Trolley Road to Folly Vacation LLC.
Mandy Coleman of National Restaurant Properties represented the landlord in leasing 2,245 square feet of retail space at 123 W. Richardson Ave. to Sweetwater Cafe.
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented the landlord in leasing 1,680 square feet of commercial space at 1907 Varner St, to C and M Enterprises Inc.
West Ashley
Bob Nuttall and Pete Harper of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 2,915 square feet of office space in the West Ashley Medical Center at 2270 Ashley Crossing Drive to Dr. Jeffrey Akhtar.
Chad Yonce of Southeastern Management Group represented the landlord in leasing 2,520 square feet of office space in The Northbridge Executive Park at 1180 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. to PW Production Services LLC.
Vitré Ravenel Stephens of Avison Young represented Brahma LLC in leasing 1,200 square feet of retail space in Citadel Crossing at 3025 Ashley Town Center Drive to SC E-Cigarette, LLC.
Mark Mizell of Birchin Lane Realty Advisors represented the landlord in leasing 4,000 square feet of commercial space at 2517 Ashley River Road to Charleston Auto Sales LLC.