Charleston
Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing a restaurant space in Meeting Street Lofts at 601 Meeting St. to Gale LLC.
Mandy Coleman of National Restaurant Properties represented the landlord in leasing 275 square feet of commercial space at 121 Spring St. Julian Hill of Roddy Matthews & Associates represented the tenant, Mungo LLC
Charles Carmody and Alicia Leland of CBRE represented the landlord in leasing 6,167 square feet of office space at 2 Beaufain St. to Sovereign Co. David Ingle of NAI Charleston represented the tenant.
Daniel Island
Pete Harper, Reid Davis and Cameron Yost of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in the lease of 11,582 square feet of office space at 216 Seven Farms Drive to HITT Contracting Inc. Peter Fennelly and Will Crowell of Bridge Corporate Solutions represented the tenant.
Goose Creek
Joyce Beach of CBRE represented the landlord in leasing 1,200 square feet of retail space in Harbour Lake Plaza Shopping Center at 1316 Red Bank Road to Cricket.
Mount Pleasant
Casey Loyal of Adams Property Group represented the landlord in leasing 1,448 square feet of retail space in the Market at Mill Creek at 2118 S.C. Highway 41 to Bubbles Gift Shoppe LLC.
Joyce Beach and Joseph Purze of CBRE represented Holy City Supplements and Nutrition in leasing 1,371 square feet of retail space at 1952 Long Grove Drive.
Jon Chalfie and Hailey Clifton of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 2,610 square feet of office space at 1435 Stuart Engals Blvd. to Tidewater Holdings of SC LLC, d.b.a. Tidewater Health.