Charleston
Jack Owens and Lauren Watkins of NAI Charleston represented the landlord in leasing 561 King St. The tenant, Whitley & Associates Inc., was represented by Tim Rogers of AgentOwned Realty.
Mount Pleasant
Chris Cunniffe of Harbor City Real Estate Advisors represented Walker Allen Grice Ammons & Foy LLP in leasing 2,950 square feet of office space at 880 Whipple Road. The landlord was represented by Scott Peevy of NAI Charleston.
Jeremy Willits and Gerry Schauer of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 1,092 square feet of office space at 884 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. to the law firm of Stirling O’Connell.
Jon Chalfie and Hailey Clifton of Lee & Associates brokered a lease for 2,651 square feet of office space at 474 Wando Park Blvd. for Golfbreaks LLC.
North Charleston
Jon-Michael Brock and Ryan Welch of Lee & Associates represented Wear the Best Inc. in leasing 39,000 square feet of industrial space at 4279-J Crosspoint Drive. The landlord was represented by Mike White and Alex Popovich of Charleston Industrial.
Jeremy Willits of Avison Young represented the landlord in leasing 1,440 square feet of office space at 5900 Core Ave. to Peter Wittwer North America Inc.
Hagood Morrison and Hagood S. Morrison of Bridge Commercial represented the landlord in leasing 14,000 square feet of warehouse and office space at 4500 Goer Drive. Brooks Courtney and John Beam of Bridge Commercial represented the tenant, GSC Power-Division.
Mark Erickson of Colliers International represented NasonCare LLC in leasing 8,064 square feet of office space at 2233 Northwoods Blvd.
Terry Ansley, Justin Ross and Foster Thalheimer of Sequence Real Estate, LLC represented Charleston Dermatology in leasing 3,943 square feet of medical office space at 5401 Netherby Lane. Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented the landlord.
Summerville
Joyce Beach of CBRE represented OneMain Financial Group LLC in leasing 1,611 square feet of commercial space at 4650 Ladson Road. The landlord was represented by Charles Fitzhenry of Realtylink Development.
Debbie Smith of Charleston Metro Homes represented Palmetto Primary Care Physicians in leasing 4,000 square feet of space at 1516 Trolley Road. Jeremy Willits of Avison Young represented the landlord.
Robert Pratt of RE/MAX Pro Realty represented the landlord in leasing 3,518 square feet of office space in Windmill Station at 2001 2nd Ave to Oak Landing Pediatric Dentistry. Will Crowell and Peter Fennelly of Bridge Corporate Solutions represented the tenant.
Wando
Edward Oswald of Oswald Cooke & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 3,000 square feet of commercial space at 450 Deanna Lane. Steve Wray of Carolina One Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant, Flood and Print LLC.
Ryan Welch and R. Milton Thomas of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in leasing 50,000 square feet of industrial space at 2325 Charleston Regional Parkway to Narrow Isle Production LLC. The tenant was represented by Ian Webster of Coldwell Banker Commercial.
Mandy Coleman of National Restaurant Properties represented Famulari’s Pizza in leasing 1,900 square feet of commercial space in Point Hope Commons at 1711 Clements Ferry Road. Fritz Meyer of Meyer Kapp & Associates represented the landlord.
West Ashley
Philip Owens of Cushman & Wakefield|Thalhimer represented CresCom Bank in leasing 2,993 square feet of retail and office space in Summerall Square at 874 Orleans Road.
Peter Harper and Cori Nuttall of Lee & Associates represented, respectively, the landlord and the tenant, Charleston Chiropractic Studio LLC, in leasing commercial space in West Charleston Business Center at 1941 Savage Road.
Brett Schleifer of Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic represented the landlord in leasing 1,112 square feet of office space at 1064 Gardner Road. Bob Caldwell of Caldwell Commercial represented the tenant, Beacon Association Management.