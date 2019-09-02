Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High 84F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Watching the tropics. Partly cloudy with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.