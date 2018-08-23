A Charleston company that provides organic calibration standards for the chemical, food safety, pharmaceutical and other industries is adding 20 jobs as part of a $2.4 million expansion.
Organic Standard Solutions International — also known as o2si Smart Solutions — said Thursday it plans to relocate to a larger space at 7290 Investment Drive in North Charleston by late this year. The company currently is on Savage Road in West Ashley.
The company produces made-to-order chemical mixtures that manufacturers can use as a reference point for their own products.
"We are a leading global producer and distributor of reference materials and proficiency testing schemes," said Jon Yeung, chief operating officer for LGC Standards, parent company to Organic Standard Solutions.
"These high-quality products and services are essential for accurate analytical measurement and quality control, ensuring sound decisions are made based on reliable data," Yeung said. "The U.S. is an important territory for us as we continue to use our science for a safer world."
Steve Dykes, director of economic development for Charleston County, said the company's worldwide footprint "ensures that their cutting-edge science will affect lives all across the globe."
LGC, based in Teddington, England, acquired the company in 2016 to bolster its U.S. portfolio. Organic Standards Solutions International was founded in 1997.