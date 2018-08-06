WEDNESDAY
WEST ASHLEY REVITALIZATION: The City of Charleston’s West Ashley Revitalization Commission meets. 5:30 p.m. Town & Country Inn and Suites, 2008 Savannah Highway.
THURSDAY
DIVERSITY CONFERENCE: Clemson University and the Medical University of South Carolina hold the "South Carolina Diversity Leaders Best Practices Forum." 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sandhill Research and Education Center, 900 Clemson Road, Columbia. $100. Go to https://calendar.clemson.edu/ or contact Moryah Jackson at moryahj@clemson.edu for registration details.
FRIDAY
PANAMA EXPORT SEMINAR: U.S. Commercial Service, the S.C. Commerce Department and Charleston Sister Cities hold a seminar on exporting under the recent free-trade agreement with Panama. 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The College of Charleston School of Business’ Beatty Center, 5 Liberty St. Scheduled speakers include: Mike Allocca of Allocca Enterprises; Anita Patel of the state Commerce Department; Phil Minard of U.S. Commercial Services; and Pat Fosberry of John S. James Shipping Co. $65. Email info@charlestonsistercities.org or go to www.charlestonsistercities.org for details.
CROP PESTS, DISEASES: The Department of Agriculture’s U.S. Vegetable Laboratory and Clemson Coastal Research and Education Center hold a workshop, “Understanding Cycles of Pests and Diseases and Their Interactions with the Environment.” 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. 2700 Savannah Highway, Charleston. Scheduled speakers are vegetable disease and insect pest management experts Tony Keinath and Rebecca Schmidt-Jeffris. $15. Go to https://tinyurl.com/Aug10workshop to register or email Kelly Flynn at kgilker@clemson.edu for more details.
SATURDAY
CIVIC ENGAGEMENT: The City of Charleston’s Business and Neighborhood Services Division holds its second annual civic engagement workshop, “I’m a Resident, Now What?” 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, West Ashley. Registration is required by Aug. 6 at http://www.charleston-sc.gov/neighborhoods.
AUG. 15
DIGITAL MARKETING: The Charleston chapter of SCORE holds a workshop on digital marketing for small businesses. 6 p.m. Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road. Scheduled speaker is Beth Best of BBD. Registration required. Go to http://www.charlestonsc.score.org or email blakeb.score@gmail.com for details.
AUG. 16
GETTING TO MARKET: The S.C. Small Business Development Center holds a workshop, “How to Develop a New Product and Take it to Market.” 3-5 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton III Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is Jim Wasson, an entrepreneur and technology commercialization consultant. $20. Registration required. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
AUG. 18
HEIRS’ PROPERTY ESTATE PLANNING: The Center for Heirs’ Property Preservation, the Charleston County Bar Association and Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services hold a free wills clinic. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The Delta Life Center, 2002 William Kennerty Drive, Charleston. Registration required. Call Sharon Piggs at 803-745-7055 or spiggs@heirsproperty.org for more details.
AUG. 18 and 25
QUICKBOOKS TRAINING: The Small Business Development Center, The Citadel’s Baker School of Business and Software Training Consultants holds a two-part workshop of the basics of using Quickbooks. 9 a.m.-1 a.m. Bond Hall’s Bastin Lab, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston. $159. Go to www.citadel.edu/bastinlab/ for details.
AUG. 25
LEGAL HELP FOR NONPROFITS: The S.C. Bar Foundation, Charleston Legal Access, Charleston County Public Library and Increasing H.O.P.E. hold a forum, "Ask A Lawyer for Small Nonprofits." 10 a.m.-noon. 68 Calhoun St., Charleston. Free.
AUG. 28
INDUSTRY APPRECIATION: The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual Industry Appreciation Luncheon. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Summerville Presbyterian Church. 407 S. Laurel St. The program includes a moderated panel discussion with Amy Thompson of the S.C. Department of Commerce, David Ginn of the Charleston Regional Development Alliance and John Truluck of Dorchester County’s economic development office. $50 for members; $75 for others. Email Jena Ferguson at jferguson@greatersummerville.org for more details.
AUG. 29
NASA BUSINESS EXPO: Charleston County Government holds a forum, “Launch your Business with NASA and Charleston County.” 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive. North Charleston. Scheduled keynote speaker is U.S. Sen. Tim Scott. $40. Go to https://www.charlestoncounty.org/nasa.php to register.
AUG. 30
SMALL BUSINESS WORKSHOP: Charleston County Government’s Contracts and Procurement Department holds a free workshop, “Small Business Enterprise 101.” 11 a.m.-noon. 4050 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Email jmcpherson@charlestoncounty.org to registration and other details.
BUSINESS CONTRACTS WORKSHOP: The S.C. Small Business Development center holds a workshop, “Contracts, Compliance & Building a Better Business.” 3-5 p.m. Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston. Scheduled speaker is attorney Alexandru “Alex” Juncu. $20. Go to www.charlestonsbdc.com or call 843-740-6160 for details.
SEPT. 4-5
REAL ESTATE CONFERENCE: The Urban Land Institute’s South Carolina chapter holds its 10th Annual S.C. Capital Markets Conference. The Sanctuary, 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive, Kiawah Island. Scheduled speakers include consultant John Burns, JLL managing director Brian Dawson and East West partners founder and chairman Harry Frampton. $150-$525. Go to https://southcarolina.uli.org for details.