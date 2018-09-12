If you are running short on hurricane supplies, one Charleston-area membership store is offering to help — and it's still open Wednesday.
BJ's Wholesale Club is offering non-members a free three-month trial so people can get last-minute supplies ahead of Hurricane Florence. Those who sign up for the free trial will also have the option to join the warehouse club store for $25, more than 50 percent off.
Massachusetts-based BJ's offers one store in the region at 1035 Jockey Court in Summerville, its only outlet in South Carolina. It's open until 9 p.m. Wednesday. No decision has been made on Thursday hours yet, a store clerk said.
Also offering to help is U-Haul. It's offering residents in the Carolinas and Virginia 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container use at 94 facilities, including four in the Charleston region. They include 584 King St. in the downtown area, and in North Charleston at 4788 Dorchester Road, 8222 Dorchester Road and 2155 Credit Union Lane.
Opening delayed
The new US Foods Chef'Store's grand opening event set for Thursday has been postponed because of Hurricane Florence.
The big-box kitchen emporium at 1410 Meeting St. on Charleston's upper peninsula has not set a new launch date.
Mall closings
Most of the stores at Northwoods Mall, Citadel Mall and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre have closed ahead of the storm. Check with specific shops for the latest information.