A Charleston-area institution is driving into the sunset after a quarter century.
Summerville Auto Auction on U.S. Highway 78 will host its last sale Tuesday evening after 25 years in business, owner Tom Limehouse said Friday.
The 31-acre property at 2521 W. 5th North St. sits next to Scout Boats on the western edge of the bustling Charleston suburb. The auto auction uses about 14 acres. The rest is wooded and fields.
Limehouse, who recently put the Woodlands Mansion in Summerville on the market for $6.95 million, said part of the industrially zoned auto auction property will be leased to a national tenant.
He declined to name the new occupant, saying the deal has not closed, but he said it is not the neighboring boat maker but a venture with a presence already in the Lowcountry.
The final auction at 7 p.m. Tuesday will include vehicles from South Carolina Electric & Gas Co., whose parent company SCANA was recently purchased by Virginia-based Dominion Energy after the multibillion-dollar nuclear reactor debacle north of Columbia.
Limehouse was one of the state lawmakers caught up in the Operation Lost Trust bribery scandal in the early 1990s. He was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison for his role and eventually lost his law license.
Limehouse called that a lifetime ago and said he is now ready to enjoy time with a grandchild, travel some and begin to improve his quality of life now that he has turned 60.
"I would like to thank everybody for the past quarter of a century," Limehouse said.