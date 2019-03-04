A Pennsylvania apartment investor has added to its South Carolina holdings by snapping up a three-year old Charleston development complex for $37 million.
An affiliate of PRG Real Estate Management Inc. is the new owner of the 199-unit Proximity Residences off Bee’s Ferry Road in West Ashley, according to county property records.
The sale price worked out to about $186,000 per key.
The seller was an affiliate of Charlotte-based RK Investors, which built the upscale, pet-friendly multifamily complex on 16 acres at 2021 Proximity Drive. It was completed in early 2016. Proximity's website shows the rental rates range from $1,145 to $1,645 a month.
Its new landlord owns 37 apartment developments in seven states, including seven in South Carolina.
Philadelphia-based PRG's only other investment in the Charleston area is Summerville Station at 1660 Trolley Road. It paid $12.5 million for the Dorchester County property, formerly called Churchill Commons, in 2013 and spent another $2 million on various upgrades.