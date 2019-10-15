A downtown apartment complex planned to ask the city Tuesday to use about half of a building's units as hotel rooms, but the apartment owner deferred the request this afternoon.
The scheduled application was for 142 guest rooms at Meeting Street Lofts, one of the newest apartment complexes on the peninsula. The building, which sits at the intersection of Huger and Meeting streets, has 264 units total.
According to the Meeting Street Lofts website, there are one- and two-bedroom units available there to lease. Amenities include a fitness center, a pool, conference rooms and a social lounge with a terrace.
The lot is zoned for hotel use, but to get approval, the request would have to meet the requirements of Charleston's newly-updated accommodations ordinance.
Stricter rules for new hotels were developed this year by an appointed hotel task force. City Council unanimously gave final approval to the ordinance last week, but a version of the rules has been in effect since May.
There are "a number of tools" in the new ordinance that could limit a hotel use at that property, said city planning director Jacob Lindsey.
Among those tools, he said, is a provision that prevents buildings that were recently occupied as residences from being converted into hotels.
The ordinance states that a hotel use "will not result in a net loss of dwelling units that have been occupied within five years of the date of application for the exception."
The city can also approve plans whereby a developer replaces the residential units displaced by a hotel, but only under certain conditions specified in the ordinance.
The new rules also include requirements for meeting space and a new fee hotel developers have to pay to help fund affordable housing on the peninsula.
Whether or not the request passes muster with the new rules would be up to the city zoning board which grants special exceptions for hotels. That board was scheduled to review the application at its Tuesday meeting.
It's not known yet whether the application will still come before the board, or when.