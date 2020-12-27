Charleston aluminum maker to close Pa. plant if no buyer emerges

The struggling aerospace industry is forcing a Charleston company to close a Pennsylvania plant early in the new year unless it can line up a buyer in short order.

The move would leave JW Aluminum with its main production site in Goose Creek and another mill in Russellville, Ark.

Its Williamsport, Pa., facility, which makes honeycomb foil for sound and heat insulation primarily for aerospace customers, is set to close by the end of January.

In the meantime, JW Aluminum is hoping to sell the operation, which employs about 65 workers, as "a going entity" to another manufacturer, the company told Penn.Live.com earlier this month.

"We will support all our teammates through this difficult time and are working to provide the best possible result under these unfortunate and unanticipated circumstances,” CEO Stan Brant Jr. said in a written statement.

The coronavirus pandemic has triggered steep declines in air travel over the last nine months, with the nation's four biggest airlines reporting more than $10 billion in combined losses during the normally bustling summer vacation period.

Even though vaccines are now becoming available, the International Air Transport Association forecasts global demand won't recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2024.

Brant said aerospace-related products have typically accounted for half of JW Aluminum's production output in Williamsport, which is near the center of the Keystone State.

“The aerospace industry was immediately and severely impacted by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. "This abrupt contraction is negatively affecting participants throughout the supply chain.”

The Daniel Island-based company closed a plant in St. Louis earlier this year, blaming the unfair competition of cheap imports from China. The Missouri site had employed 190 workers.

The JW mills in Berkeley County and Arkansas make flat-rolled aluminum primarily for use in the home building industry.

The South Carolina site on Old Mount Holly Road off Highway 52 is undergoing a $300 million expansion designed to improve production with modern equipment and a new rolling mill.

The company started out in the Lowcountry about 40 years ago with 10 employees under the name Jim Walters Metals, a subsidiary of Walters Industries.