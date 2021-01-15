Charleston airport's passenger count in 2020 plummeted to lowest in decade amid pandemic

The lowest number of passengers in a decade flew in and out of Charleston International Airport in 2020 after the coronavirus crippled air travel.

What is traditionally the busiest airport in South Carolina saw just under 2 million passengers, a level not seen since 2010.

The number of travelers arriving and departing came in at 1.95 million for the year, after December's passenger count of almost 158,000 was added.

For the year, Charleston International managed to claw its way back from a mere 4 percent of the normal number of ticket holders during the economic lockdown in April to about 40 percent in December and for the year overall.

Looking ahead, the airport is eyeing a resurgence of travelers by mid-year as several airlines have tacked on new flights over the next few months with the promise of a widely disseminated vaccine for COVID-19 by this summer.

A federal airport security official projected in December most large airports across South Carolina believe they will see 80 percent of their passenger levels return by the middle of the year.

Charleston airport CEO Elliott Summey called 2020 a decimating year for the airport and travel industries, but he believes a rebound will occur in a big way if the coronavirus vaccine is rolled out more quickly.

"I'm optimistic about the future," Summey said. "If we can get vaccines out by summertime, we are in for a significant recovery. There is a lot of pent-up demand for travel and especially for Charleston."

January and February are usually the two slowest months of the year for air travel in Charleston.

If the current trend of operating at 40 percent of normal air service continues, January's passenger numbers should come in at about 122,000 while February could see 125,000.

Those numbers might not hold up.

Based on preliminary airline bookings over the next 60 to 90 days, Summey said the travel count doesn't look encouraging.

Also, the cancellation of the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition, the usual kickoff in February to the region's tourism season for the rest of the year, will cut into passenger numbers.

When the pandemic started almost a year ago, airport Finance Director Doug Boston said the agency could operate for two years at 30 percent of passenger levels with the cash it had in reserves.

"We are doing a little better than we thought," Summey said.