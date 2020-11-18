Charleston airport's new parking deck opens Thursday ahead of holiday travel period

Charleston International Airport will open its new five-tier parking deck Thursday, just ahead of what has traditionally been its busiest travel time of the year around Thanksgiving.
The charge to park in the new 3,005-space parking structure, called the Daily Deck, will be a maximum of $17 a day or $5 an hour.
The price to park in the older three-level garage closest to the terminal, now called the Hourly Deck, will change from $15 a day to $21 a day, though the hourly rate will remain at $3.
Also rising is the cost for surface parking. It will increase by $1 to $11 a day, while the hourly rate will jump to $5 from $3.
The higher rates will take effect Friday, the day after the $89 million garage is officially dedicated at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Rental cars also are now located on the ground level of the new parking garage. Entrance to the new deck will be via a new traffic circle off International Boulevard just past Porsche Boulevard.
The new garage also includes ground-floor restrooms and 10 electric car charging stations on the top level. It also includes electronic green-and-red lights on parking aisles to indicate which spaces are available.
Holiday travelers shouldn't have too much trouble finding a space to park this year.
The number of ticket-holding passengers is expected to be around 50 percent of year's past because of the pandemic, according to David McMahon, the Transportation Security Administration's federal security director for South Carolina.