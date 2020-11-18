Charleston airport's new parking deck opens Thursday ahead of holiday travel period

Charleston International Airport will open its new five-tier parking deck Thursday, just ahead of what has traditionally been its busiest travel time of the year around Thanksgiving.

The charge to park in the new 3,005-space parking structure, called the Daily Deck, will be a maximum of $17 a day or $5 an hour.

The price to park in the older three-level garage closest to the terminal, now called the Hourly Deck, will change from $15 a day to $21 a day, though the hourly rate will remain at $3.

Also rising is the cost for surface parking. It will increase by $1 to $11 a day, while the hourly rate will jump to $5 from $3.

The higher rates will take effect Friday, the day after the $89 million garage is officially dedicated at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Rental cars also are now located on the ground level of the new parking garage. Entrance to the new deck will be via a new traffic circle off International Boulevard just past Porsche Boulevard.

The new garage also includes ground-floor restrooms and 10 electric car charging stations on the top level. It also includes electronic green-and-red lights on parking aisles to indicate which spaces are available.

Holiday travelers shouldn't have too much trouble finding a space to park this year.

The number of ticket-holding passengers is expected to be around 50 percent of year's past because of the pandemic, according to David McMahon, the Transportation Security Administration's federal security director for South Carolina.